Reddit NFL Streams: How and Where to watch the NFL Hall of Fame game for free?

The NFL is finally back! After a long offseason, players will finally suit up for their teams to play at first game of the NFL season 2022 at Tom Benson hall of fame stadium.

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Las Vegas Raiders, two teams that are also scheduled to play in week 9 of the regular season.

How to watch the NFL Hall of Fame game with cable?

If you have a cable connection, the easiest way to watch the NFL game is to turn on your TV and switch the channel to NBC Sports.

How to watch the NFL Hall of Fame game for free?

With the growing trend towards “cord-cutting”, or the movement of television viewers to online platforms, there are various ways to stream football games.

If you already have a cable subscription but prefer to watch the game on another device, you can watch the games on the channel’s respective website or mobile app. The easiest way to do this for the NFL Hall of Fame game will be logging in to NBC.com and using your cable credentials to log in and watch the game for free.

Another option for the Hall of Fame game is using fuboTV.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes uses his $503 million extension to cash in on ‘Uber for the rich’ to ensure his and Brittany Matthews’ comfort

How to stream the NFL Hall of Fame game?

If you don’t have cable, there are still several options available. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and YouTube TV all offer free trials for their services, allowing fans to sign up for a limited time to watch free broadcasts.

You can also use Peacock to watch the game, subscribing to the site for 4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

NFL Hall of Fame game location

As always, the Hall of Fame game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

NFL Hall of Fame game time

The game will start 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 4th, 2022.

Raiders vs Jaguars Team Preview Jacksonville and Las Vegas have both had big changes to their teams this offseason. After hiring Urban Meyer last year, the Jaguars are starting afresh with Doug Pederson at the helm. Meanwhile, Las Vegas added two superstars in Davante Adams and Chandler Jones. They also nabbed former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to lead their team. Las Vegas made it to the playoffs last year, while Jacksonville was a bottom feeder. The hope is that under a new regime, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence will find his footing and take the step everyone expects him to. The first opportunity to wager on a football game is tomorrow night!

Yes we bet the preseason. Money to be made! NFL odds: Hall of Fame Game … https://t.co/QoG0J5HRE7 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 3, 2022

Also Read: “They aren’t going to win with Aaron Rodgers”: $20 million NFL commentator had a shockingly bad take about future MVP’s NFL prospects