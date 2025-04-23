“Relationally, You’re Stunted”: Keri Hilson Tells Cam Newton That Easy Love Can Hinder Emotional Growth for Athletes

Cam Newton has always been a character. Back when he was winning the Heisman Trophy at Auburn, when he was confounding NFL defenses as a league MVP, and now, as an ESPN analyst and podcaster. He’s got style, swag, and he’s never shy about sharing his thoughts. That, combined with his charm and good looks, has led to a… let’s just say, eventful romantic life.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Newton, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021 (though he has yet to officially retire), has created a massive and very modern family for himself. He has five children with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor.

But he also has three other children with three other women. Some of which overlapped with his relationship with Proctor. It’s no wonder Keri Hilson tried to give the former Carolina Panther some advice about the relationship game.

On a recent appearance on Newton’s podcast, Funky Friday, the platinum recording artist explained why she believes pro athletes are often emotionally stunted. Hilson, who mentioned she’s dated two pro athletes, said that during the height of their NFL careers, athletes are rarely challenged as partners or family members, leading some to become emotionally underdeveloped.

“Very seldom were you challenged on being a good partner, or a good brother, or a good son, or a good student. I’ve only dated two athletes, so I’m not gonna speak generally, but I am also friends with wives (WAGs),” said Hilson.

“So I have learned a lot about what the women in the athletes’ life—what they felt, what the experience was, whether they would say it or not. But a lot of them would be vocal,” she added.

She argued that, because athletes are treated as heroes and royalty for so much of their young lives, whether by parents, teachers, pastors, or what have you, they don’t know how to work through difficult situations in a relationship where things might not go their way. Some don’t know how to be honest or communicate.

“Relationally, you’re stunted, because a lot of people have appeased and placated you. And so you’ve gotten your way with women, with teachers, with, sometimes pastors,” Hilson continued.

“Because everyone’s a fan or no one wants to get in the way of you making it. And so women don’t challenge a certain side of you relationally. In my experience, that was apparent. Just stunted, emotionally, stunted.”

Newton seemed to be taking Hilson’s advice in stride. It would be hard to argue the points she was making in any case. In America, and especially in the South, football players are treated like Messiahs from middle school onward. As Hilson said, there’s no doubt that can have a major impact emotionally.