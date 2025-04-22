Cam Newton Surprised as Keri Hilson Admits She’s Still Friends With Her Ex-Boyfriend She Dated for 11 Years

In a day and age where headlines sell and algorithms can build empires, controversy has proven to be king. With clicks and engagement now determining the latest trend, hot-button topics, such as relationships and dating advice, have naturally risen to the top of social media platforms.

Having unofficially retired from football in 2021, Cam Newton now finds himself at the mercy of Google’s AdSense rather than NFL defenders. Being sure to collect his fair share of interactions, the 2015 regular season MVP ventured his way into the conversation during the latest installment of his Funky Friday podcast.

The Carolina Panthers legend sat down with American songwriter Keri Hilson to discuss the Grammy nominee’s controversial love life, where Hilson revealed that she is still in contact with both her ex-boyfriend and his wife.

“I was in a relationship for 11 years… From 17 to 28, I was in that relationship… We’re still tight. That was a genuine friendship, a genuine love. I love his wife, we have a cool relationship. I love their kids. That’s still that. We can all hang out. I can introduce him to whoever I’m seeing, there’s no issue.”

While the situation may be peaceful for Hilson and those in her immediate circles, Newton was quick to question how she was able to achieve such a state of romantic nirvana. In highlighting the fact that many people would be unable to maintain such a relationship with an ex-lover, the one-off New England Patriot found himself asking the same question as everyone else, “How?”

“That’s not prototypical. I don’t think a lot of us are mature enough to have ‘the talk.’ I don’t think a lot of us are mature or even ready to be able to look outside of this person and say I was deeply in love with this person, a part of me is still in love with this person, but I want what’s best for that person, even if it’s not me.”

The idea in and of itself is a bitter pill to swallow for many, but it is an unfortunate fact of love. For all of the on-air antics that Newton has become known for in recent years, the episode ultimately suggests that Newton is staying true to his claims that he will forever be a work in progress.

Blurring the lines between podcast and therapy session, the former gridiron gladiator admitted that this podcast, in particular, has allowed him to discover more about himself.

“I’m not afraid to use my personal experiences just to show the world that I’m flawed and that I’m a work in progress. Sometimes it has helped me cope and sometimes it has also hurt me in my personal situations.”

As a father of five, the conversation certainly seemed to leave Newton with a lot to think about. Given that he’s been in no less than seven relationships with various celebrities, Hilson’s message of maturity and acceptance likely hit home.

Nevertheless, the former Panther will continue his journey of personal growth throughout the future installments of his Funky Friday podcast.