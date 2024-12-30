RGIII Alleges the Browns Tried to Destroy Baker Mayfield’s Career and Reputation: “They Wanted an Adult in the Room”

“If anybody’s going to turn that franchise around, it’d be me,” Baker Mayfield had said about the Cleveland Browns at his NFL Scouting Combine. And arguably, he did.

After a 1-31 combined record in 2016 and 2017, Mayfield was picked by the team first overall. He finished his first two seasons well, then led the team to its first playoff win in 26 years. In return, however, he was soon traded from the team, accompanied by public humiliation. He was labeled immature, a ‘child’ unfit to lead them to the Super Bowl. Looking back, it was one of the costliest mistakes the Browns made, and RGIII is making sure that it’s not forgotten.

After a 48-14 win against the Panthers that saw Mayfield’s team take the NFC South lead, Robert Griffin III took to X to shower praise on the star quarterback. While, of course, throwing a jab or two at his former team for deeming him unfit to lead.

Griffin even alleged that the Browns “tried to destroy” Mayfield’s career when they let him go, opting for a QB in Deshaun Watson, whose controversies at that time were well known. This decision saw Mayfield change teams twice in a year: first in Carolina and then in Los Angeles. Yet, he didn’t give up.

Mayfield found an opportunity in Tampa Bay in 2023, leading the team to a playoff win against the Eagles that very year. Now, in his second year in Cigar City, he’s on a similar path, having set career records in passing touchdowns, passing yards, yards per attempt, and passer rating — as highlighted by RGIII in the post.

The Browns, meanwhile, are still searching for their franchise QB three years down the road. The Deshaun Watson experiment blew up right in their faces, both on and off the field.

The Cleveland Browns tried to destroy Baker Mayfield’s NFL career and reputation after he helped them end the NFL’s longest post season drought and win their first playoff game in 26 years. They said they wanted an “adult” in the room. Now Baker is the Franchise QB for the… pic.twitter.com/PvNsWwaItT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 30, 2024

Talk about a poetic justice!

That said, the Buccaneers aren’t yet locked into a playoff spot. They are currently leading the NFC South with one more win than their biggest competition, the Atlanta Falcons. However, the rookie-led team still holds the head-to-head record tiebreaker. So, if the Bucs were to lose their season finale against the Saints and the Falcons win theirs against the Panthers, Mayfield’s team will be out.