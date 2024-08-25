RGIII’s Premature Trey Lance Take on X “Ages Like Milk” as Cowboys QB Ends The Day With 5 Interceptions

Trey Lance’s preseason finale with the Cowboys was a wild ride. The young QB had his moments of brilliance against the Chargers, but there were also some hiccups along the way. He completed nearly 70% of his passes and threw for over 300 yards, but unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough to pull off a victory for Dallas.

The real talking point became Lance’s five interceptions and two fumbles which left fans scratching their heads, unsure what to make of the young quarterback’s performance. Enter Robert Griffin III, who tried to shine a positive light on Lance’s game.

The former NFL QB took to social media, posting Lance’s highlight from the game i.e. the 46-yard touchdown run. Praising the play, he said, “This is why you don’t give up on Trey Lance. His ability to be a game changer is CLEARLY THERE.”

But fans weren’t buying it. The comments section exploded with criticism, both for Lance and Griffin’s take. One fan quipped that Griffin’s post “aged like milk,” while another accused him of “mental gymnastics” in defending Lance’s turnovers:

This aged like milk — Don Lago (@DonLagoTV) August 24, 2024

He cooked up an excuse for all of the turnovers too, it’s sensational. He’d be the runaway favorite for gold in mental gymnastics — Mathias (@ImExoticFarmer) August 25, 2024

That was before his fifth interception to lol — Kenbo Slice (@KenWs80) August 24, 2024

Posts like these are why you don’t get paid for your opinion anymore — Wes Mantooth M.CJ (@WestonMantooth) August 24, 2024

Some went even further, questioning Griffin’s motives and suggesting bias in his quarterback evaluations. One of the fans turned into the harshest critic of Griffin’s point as he alluded to Griffin’s recent sacking as a TV commentator, “Posts like these are why you don’t get paid for your opinion anymore.”

Amid the debate, a few couldn’t resist poking fun at the situation, joking that Dak Prescott must be feeling pretty good about his job security after Lance’s interception-filled day.

Lance’s struggles to fast-track Dak Prescott’s extension?

It really seems the jury’s still out on Lance as the dust settles on this preseason game. Many fans felt it was the right opportunity for the Cowboys to turn their attention to Prescott’s contract situation. Social media lit up with jokes about his leverage, with one fan quipping, “Dak watching Trey Lance throw 5 picks in a preseason game knowing Jerry Jones has to give him whatever he asks for now.”

This preseason performance has reignited the debate over Prescott’s value to the team. Some fans are questioning the Cowboys’ quarterback evaluations, pointing out that Lance was the last QB they deemed worthy of a significant investment.

Meanwhile, Jones seems to be taking his time with Prescott’s extension. Despite his full commitment during the offseason, he’s heading into the final year of his $160 million deal without a new contract in sight. This hesitation from Jones has raised eyebrows, especially considering the potential risks of Prescott hitting free agency next year.

Unlike most teams, the Cowboys are not opposed to in-season contract talks, leaving the door open for a mid-season extension for Prescott. Now, will Lance’s preseason struggles push Jones to lock-in Prescott long-term? Or will the Cowboys continue to play this high-stakes game of contract chicken with their star QB?