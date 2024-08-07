Chiefs Fans Mourn 81-Year-Old Former Safety Jim Kearney’s Demise

The Kansas City Chiefs community is mourning the loss of Jim Kearney, the legendary safety who helped forge the team’s defensive dynasty. He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81. The news, announced by the Chiefs, sent ripples of sorrow through generations of fans who remember Kearney’s iron-man performances and role in the franchise’s early triumphs.

Kearney’s legacy with the Chiefs is one for the ages. His journey began in 1967, kicking off an impressive eight-year stint where he never missed a single game. This streak became a defining feature of his career and earned him respect throughout the NFL.

The news of Kearney’s passing hit the Chiefs Kingdom hard. They took to social media to share their memories and pay tribute to their beloved legend,

The outpouring of love was immediate and heartfelt. Kearney’s career reached its pinnacle with the Chiefs‘ AFL Championship victory, followed by their triumph in Super Bowl IV. His defensive skills played a crucial role in the team’s convincing 23-7 win.

Kearney cherished that win so much, that he even wore out his ring in public, and almost parted with it forever two years ago on a golf course.

When Kearney lost his Super Bowl ring in a driving range

Kearney’s cherished Super Bowl ring went on its own adventure two years ago. The former Chiefs safety found himself in an unexpected situation after a day at Shoal Creek Golf Course’s driving range.

Kearney’s Super Bowl ring, which was on his finger, taped up for the game, slipped away unnoticed. Then an unsuspecting hero named Dylan Garcia stumbled upon the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring in the parking lot. “It said ‘Super Bowl’ on it. Didn’t know if it was real or fake,” Garcia recalled, per KMBC.

Garcia held onto the ring until he could return it to its rightful owner. His act of honesty didn’t go unnoticed by Kearney, who called it a blessing. “I can’t imagine losing something that valuable…. When you look at this, you think, ‘I must have been pretty doggone good,'” the Super Bowl-winning legend said.

After all, the ring was a reminder of the blood and sweat Kearney put into all the years he was on the Chiefs roster and the ultimate honor he helped them win their first Super Bowl in 1969.