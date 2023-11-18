Rob Gronkowski “100%” Knew That the Patriots Would Never be the Same After Tom Brady Left

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

On the Up & Adams show, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski articulated a sentiment long suspected by many: the Patriots would never be the same after the departure of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. This candid admission underscores a truth about the profound impact Brady had on the team, a fact that Gronkowski knew “100%” from the start.

The Patriots, under Tom Brady, were more than a successful NFL team; they were a dynasty, dominating the league in the 2000s with a blend of skill, strategy, and unparalleled team chemistry. This was a team that seemed invincible—a team that made winning Super Bowls look almost routine. But since Brady’s departure, there’s been a visible shift.

The current Patriots, struggling to maintain their former glory, bear little resemblance to the team that once ruled the league. It’s a change so stark that it’s left fans and critics alike in disbelief. Gronkowski, a key player in the Patriots’ success during the Brady era, shared his observations on the team’s current state.

When asked by host Kay Adams if he foresaw this shift, Gronkowski didn’t hesitate. He said, “Yes, absolutely 100%. I definitely had that conscious feeling throughout my time there, and it has proven itself as well.” His conviction was clear: without Brady, the Patriots as they were known could not exist.

Brady was the “meat” from A to Z, setting a standard for conduct both on and off the field and creating a mold for others to follow. His departure wasn’t just the loss of a quarterback; it was the loss of a leader whose influence permeated every aspect of the team.

Rob Gronkowski’s Insights on the Post-Brady Era

Gronkowski further noted a change in the team’s mentality. Where Brady would have led by example, grinding on the practice field and never making excuses, the current team seems resigned to their fate. The Gronk put it this way: “Tom would’ve never thrown anybody under the bus.”

This acceptance of defeat and internal discord is a stark contrast to the unity and resilience that characterized the team during Brady’s tenure. “Tom would have never accepted that,” Gronkowski remarked, highlighting Brady’s integral role as the team’s driving force.

Rob Gronkowski’s thoughts really highlighted the big changes happening with the New England Patriots. The team used to be one of the best in the NFL, but things are different now since Tom Brady left. Brady’s moving on didn’t just mean a new player would take his place; it was like the end of a really important and successful era for the Patriots.