mobile app bar

Rob Gronkowski Congratulates His College Friend Interfering With Mookie Betts’ Catch During Yankees Matchup

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mookie Betts and Rob Gronkowski

Mookie Betts (left) and Rob Gronkowski (right)
Credits: USA Today Sports

As a Yankees fan went viral for interfering with the Dodgers’ right fielder in Game 4, the internet stands divided about the move. In the hubbub, an unexpected connection with the NFL has emerged as Rob Gronkowski recognized the fan as his old college mate!

While watching the moment on the Up&Adams Show, the former tight end had an interesting realization and shared, “And here this is actually the first time I’m seeing this live, and here’s a little fun fact: that guy … was my friend in college.”

Gronkowski attended the University of Arizona between 2007 and 2009, the same time the man was on campus. The retired NFL star shared how he remembered the guy who was a part of the Wildcats’ ice hockey team.

He was on the ice hockey team, the club Arizona Wildcats hockey team. The whole hockey team, they were absolute maniacs. They were … animals. Just indescribable how wild those guys were.”

Gronk further described that the fan, recognized as Austin Capobianco, has always been passionate about the Yankees. The retired NFL star also replied to the post of his interview and repeated his words, while referring to his former friend as a “maniac” and a “menace!”

Capobianco’s move in the Yankees vs. Dodgers matchup of the World Series has left the internet polarized. From the sidelines, he attempted to rip a live ball from Bett’s glove. While the New York crowd burst into applause much to Los Angeles’ chagrin, many felt the action had crossed a line.

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t condone the interference

Gronk truly walked down memory lane while watching his collegemate on live TV. He reminisced about how Capobianco had always been a proud Yankees fan and “would do whatever it takes to help his team out.

However, Gronk made a point of emphasizing how it is “unacceptable” to behave that way considering game interference and player safety. But in the sports world, the retired NFL star feels that fans sometimes go overboard, and there’s nothing new in that.

He’s a fun dude. It is unacceptable definitely in the world of sports but when you’re a fan, that’s what fans do.”

The Yankees fan’s behavior still remains a hot topic of debate online, but with Rob Gronkowski’s connection and revelations, the whole affair has become more entertaining, at least for the Arizona fans!

Post Edited By:Karthik Raman

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these