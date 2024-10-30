Rob Gronkowski Congratulates His College Friend Interfering With Mookie Betts’ Catch During Yankees Matchup

As a Yankees fan went viral for interfering with the Dodgers’ right fielder in Game 4, the internet stands divided about the move. In the hubbub, an unexpected connection with the NFL has emerged as Rob Gronkowski recognized the fan as his old college mate!

While watching the moment on the Up&Adams Show, the former tight end had an interesting realization and shared, “And here this is actually the first time I’m seeing this live, and here’s a little fun fact: that guy … was my friend in college.”

Gronkowski attended the University of Arizona between 2007 and 2009, the same time the man was on campus. The retired NFL star shared how he remembered the guy who was a part of the Wildcats’ ice hockey team.

“He was on the ice hockey team, the club Arizona Wildcats hockey team. The whole hockey team, they were absolute maniacs. They were … animals. Just indescribable how wild those guys were.”

Gronk further described that the fan, recognized as Austin Capobianco, has always been passionate about the Yankees. The retired NFL star also replied to the post of his interview and repeated his words, while referring to his former friend as a “maniac” and a “menace!”

Austin was a college friend. Very passionate about the teams he represents. Will do anything for them. A menace, wild boy as well, he is the person that undoubtedly would say he would do that then actually do it. Maniac status since college has been confirmed. https://t.co/jkSaiWlr8i — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) October 30, 2024

Capobianco’s move in the Yankees vs. Dodgers matchup of the World Series has left the internet polarized. From the sidelines, he attempted to rip a live ball from Bett’s glove. While the New York crowd burst into applause much to Los Angeles’ chagrin, many felt the action had crossed a line.

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t condone the interference

Gronk truly walked down memory lane while watching his collegemate on live TV. He reminisced about how Capobianco had always been a proud Yankees fan and “would do whatever it takes to help his team out.”

However, Gronk made a point of emphasizing how it is “unacceptable” to behave that way considering game interference and player safety. But in the sports world, the retired NFL star feels that fans sometimes go overboard, and there’s nothing new in that.

“He’s a fun dude. It is unacceptable definitely in the world of sports but when you’re a fan, that’s what fans do.”

The Yankees fan’s behavior still remains a hot topic of debate online, but with Rob Gronkowski’s connection and revelations, the whole affair has become more entertaining, at least for the Arizona fans!