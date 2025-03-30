Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Recalls Kobe Bryant’s Inspiring Words in One of Their Last Conversations

Kobe Bryant is one of the few athletes whose legacy transcended his sport. Many stars across various sports leagues can attest to the lasting impact the Lakers legend left on their lives. Dodgers star Mookie Betts is one of those people. The former AL MVP recalls the final conversation he had with Bryant that continues to push him to this day.

Bryant never had the opportunity to watch Betts play for the Dodgers as the Red Sox traded the eight-time All-Star a month after his unfortunate and untimely death. However, the two had maintained a close relationship before his passing. Betts consistently sought the guidance of the five-time NBA champion during his pursuit of greatness.

Ahead of the Dodgers’ season opener, Betts spoke on the last piece of advice he received from Bryant. Five years after his death, the words of the Hall-of-Fame guard continue to resonate in the heart of the Dodgers shortstop.

“One of the last conversations I had with Kobe was like, when someone leaves the field today, make someone remember you,” Betts said. “Usually when you make someone else smile, it makes you smile.”

One of Kobe Bryant’s last messages to Mookie Betts: “Make someone in the stadium remember you.” Mamba Mentality forever. pic.twitter.com/qTjq8kmjFC — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) March 29, 2025

Those words from the Lakers icon provided fuel for Betts’ ‘Mamba Mentality’. He admits that it is, at times, difficult to remain joyous when life tries to bring you down. However, it doesn’t take anything to play a game of catch with a kid on a bad day, even if you go zero for four at bat.

This approach to the game not only uplifts fans but leaves a positive impact on Betts. He confesses that seeing someone else smile makes him smile and can do the same for others. At the end of the day, everyone is in the stadium for the shared love of the sport., regardless, of which team their allegiance resides with.

Betts consistently honors Kobe

It’s apparent Bryant was very dear to Betts’ heart. Whenever he gets the opportunity, he chooses to honor the Lakers superstar by wearing his gear, including donning Bryant’s jersey on what would’ve been his 42nd birthday.

Betts is fresh off his third World Series championship and his second with the Dodgers after winning in 2020. The team was brought together by the motivation to win in honor of Bryant. Betts continues to honor his idol and friend four years later during the team’s season opener against the Tigers.

Mookie Betts’ custom glove with Kobe Bryant’s number 8 Via @espn pic.twitter.com/1JEZe4ilWo — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) March 28, 2025

Betts wore a special custom glove featuring Bryant’s original jersey number eight. The simple gesture displayed the close connection the two shared. Similar to Bryant, Betts isn’t content with just the level of winning he has reached thus far. He has his eyes set on making Bryant proud and defending the Dodgers championship.