Rob Gronkowski Delivers Brutally Honest Take on Carolina Panthers: “I Don’t Really Watch the Panthers, I Mean Who Does?”

On left-Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski and on right- Carolina Panthers fan reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit- Joe Camporeale-Images and Bob Donnan-Imagn Images.

The Panthers have been atrocious for the past few years now. Many thought that things would be better this season with a new head coach, a revamped roster, and a more energetic quarterback in Bryce Young. However, after losing the first two games this season, the club went on to bench their QB, sparking all sorts of reactions from fans, including former Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

When asked how he felt about the present state of the Panthers on the ‘Up & Adams Show,’ Gronkowski didn’t skip a beat and gave his brutally honest take.

With the team’s struggles in recent years and no playoff run in the past six seasons, Gronkowski admitted that he doesn’t really watch the team play — and joked that no one else does either.

“First of Kay, I don’t really watch the Panthers. I mean, who does? There are 32 teams in the NFL. The Panthers (charge) $1 to go their games or maybe possibly free. They’re heading out tickets.”

However, the former NFL tight end did admit that while playing for the Buccaneers, he enjoyed facing off against Carolina. Since then, the team has gone downhill.

Gronkowski also gave his take on Young’s benching, siding with the franchise’s decision. He pointed out that the Alabama alum has shown no production but believes there is more to it than that.

He speculated that the coaches might not have been pleased with Bryce’s performance both on and off the field.

A QB who is making efforts to improve on and off the field is unlikely to be benched—especially if he’s the 1st overall pick. Thus, the former Patriots TE feels this is a bad situation to be in for all the concerned parties.

The Panthers’ run as the worst franchise under Tepper continues

There are plenty of struggling teams in the NFL, but when it comes to the worst, none comes close to the Carolina Panthers. Since David Tepper took over in 2018, the team has posted a dismal 31-70 record. Based on their start to the new season, that record isn’t likely to improve anytime soon.

The team hasn’t had a winning season since 2017. Since Cam Newton’s departure, they have struggled with poor QB play, endured multiple coaching changes, and faced front-office shakeups in recent seasons. But much of the blame falls on the owner.

Their downfall began with the arrival of their impatient and clueless owner, who disregarded players’ opinions and acted solely on what he believes is best.

Beyond the on-field struggles, Tepper has stirred several off-field controversies as well. Just last season, he threw a glass of water on fans, confronted those who criticized him, and threatened to relocate the stadium if the city of Charlotte didn’t meet his expansion and renovation demands.

Bryce Young is just another quarterback caught in their ongoing QB carousel, but their struggles extend far beyond him. Although he bears some responsibility for his poor performances, the franchise has consistently failed to build a solid platform for its quarterbacks over the years. This situation is unlikely to change until serious changes occur.