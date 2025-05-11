“I’m Not Sick of It”: Rob Gronkowski Reveals Whether He is Upset About the TE Comparisons With Travis Kelce

Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are two of the greatest tight ends to ever play in the NFL, and both are Hall of Fame-bound. Though they’re the same age, their career paths have taken different turns—Gronkowski retired three years ago after accomplishing everything he set out to do, while Kelce continues to dominate on the field.

Despite their contrasting styles, both players have immense respect for one another’s game. They understand that, while they share the same position, their approaches and strengths differ greatly. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from drawing comparisons—and sparking countless online debates—as they argue over who deserves the crown as the best tight end of their era.

Are constant comparisons tiring Gronk? Not at all. In fact, he and Travis Kelce both understand that, while they played the same position, they had very different roles depending on their teams’ offensive philosophies. As Gronkowski puts it, it all comes down to how an offensive coordinator wants to design and run the offense.

Gronk has openly admitted that he couldn’t replicate Kelce’s role in the Chiefs’ system—and vice versa. The two tight ends thrived in completely different setups because of their unique skill sets, and their coaches knew exactly how to maximize them.

“There’s really like not a comparison. You can compare us, but we are two totally different players. It all depends on what kind of scheme you are in as well. They know how to use the skill sets. We have two totally different skill sets by far. He is savvy on the top of the route. I was like, I’m gonna run and I’m just gonna go to the corner. This guy has like eight moves. He’s like a wide receiver out there. You can compare us because we both wear the number 87.”

Gronk says he feels honored to be mentioned in the same breath as Kelce. And if the two had ever played together in the same offense? He believes they would have complemented each other perfectly, forming what might have been the most dominant tight end duo the game has ever seen. They have already broken so many records, individually and together, that they would have had more.

Obviously, Rob Gronkowski picked Tom Brady to be their QB if he and Kelce played together.