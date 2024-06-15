Rob Gronkowski Even Joked About Bill Belichick Having a Young Girlfriend at Tom Brady’s Roast

Yesterday, TMZ shocked the NFL world by reporting that 72-year-old Bill Belichick is dating 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson. The reports instantly drew hilarious memes from all corners of the internet. But things became eerie when one netizen dug up a snippet of Rob Gronkowski’s set from the Tom Brady Roast, where the player poked fun at his coach for having a young girlfriend. Netizens have since been left bewildered, wondering how they missed such a direct revelation.

In the Netflix special, Edelman first made a Foxborough High School reference by revealing that every time the Patriots players would fumble in training, Belichick would compare them to the rookies at the high school. Continuing the joke, Rob, in his set, said that the reason his former coach was obsessed with the high school was because he was scouting for his new girlfriend there.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked, but now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School. You were scouting your new girlfriend,” Rob quipped. “But that’s fu*ked up. You’re 73 years old. You should be trying to b**g someone your own age, like Nikki (Glaser).”

While many at the time saw this as an age difference and borderline gold digger joke, none saw an element of truth in it. However, in hindsight, a look at the fellow player’s reactions paints a different picture.

From Randy Moss to Edelman, the players’ faces expressed dead shock. Belichick also seemed to be affected by the undertone of the joke as he continuously whistled at Rob, signaling him not to pursue it.

GRONK ALREADY KNEW THAT BILL BELICHICK WAS DATING A 24 YEAR OLD CHEERLEADER GIRL WEEKS AGO. That is why at the Tom Brady Roast he made fun of Bill for scouting, Foxboro high school girls, and trying to “F*CK” THAT IS CRAZY@TheyAlreadyKnew

They say hindsight is 20/20, but it’s truly crazy that all of us missed this glaring revelation about the former head coach. Now that the cat is out of the bag, netizens have wondered about who the legendary Patriots HC’s rumored girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is.

All You Need to Know About Bill Belichick’s Rumored Girlfriend

Ever since TMZ’s bombshell report, netizens have been curious to know more about the 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. While the 48-year age gap between them has stolen the spotlight, Hudson and Belichick have allegedly been chatting since the latter broke up with his ex, Linda Holiday, in 2023. Reports state that the legendary coach first met the former cheerleader on a flight to Boston.

Since then, the two have been chatting, and as per recent reports, they have taken the affairs more seriously. An example of this was seen when the Croatian was spotted at a cheerleading competition in Maryland, reportedly in support of his rumored girlfriend. Hudson also reciprocated by being there for Bill’s speech at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

While neither Belichick nor Hudson has come out with a statement, netizens haven’t shown mercy to the alleged couple. From questioning the intention of Jordon to scrutinizing the age difference between the two, many vile comments have already been making the rounds. Comments like these are undoubtedly harsh, regardless of their target.