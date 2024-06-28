Rob Gronkowski Expresses Interest in Posting Thirst Traps, Citing Tyga’s $80 Million Revenue Model

Rob Gronkowski’s larger-than-life personality and infectious enthusiasm have certainly cemented his status as a fan favorite. Following his memorable segment at The Tom Brady Roast, Gronk’s humor continues to resonate with audiences. His recent appearance on Julian Edelman’s “Games With Names” podcast provided another dose of his trademark entertainment.

When asked about potential business ventures with former teammate Julian Edelman outside of sports, Gronkowski’s response was characteristically unexpected. He suggested the duo could launch an OnlyFans account, estimating earnings of $20 to $40 million per month by posting thirst traps.

“I think we would be really good on OnlyFans,” Gronkowski said. “Someone recommended me to get on OnlyFans and I looked up, ‘What dudes are on OnlyFans and how much they’re making a month?’ Tyga is making 80 million dollars a month.”

When Edelman sought clarification with a simple “Together?”, Gronk replied, “Yeah! Together.”

It’s worth noting that Gronkowski’s figures were somewhat inflated. Reports indicate that Tyga made approximately $8 million per month on the platform, with total earnings of around $20 million, before departing to launch his own platform, Myystar.

That said, Gronkowski only intended to show the earning potential of joining OnlyFans. As the conversation progressed, it became even clearer that while Edelman found humor in the suggestion, Gronk seemed to be seriously contemplating the idea.

However, amidst the laughter and speculation, Gronkowski hinted that there are certain lines he wouldn’t cross if he were to join OnlyFans.

Gronkowski Sets Clear Boundaries for Potential OnlyFans Venture

While Gronkowski seemed to warm up to the idea of launching an OnlyFans account, he made it clear to Julian Edelman that there’s one line he won’t cross. The former Patriots tight end emphatically stated he would never post explicit content on the platform.

“Never show the junk. Never ever show it. Never ever. You can’t be the one that shows the junk,” Gronkowski declared.

The level of detail in Gronk’s explanation of his potential OnlyFans business model reveals just how much thought he’s given to this idea. His enthusiasm and comical approach to the concept align perfectly with his larger-than-life public persona.

However, despite the entertainment value of Gronkowski’s proposition, it’s highly unlikely he’ll be leaving his role as a FOX Sports on-air analyst to join OnlyFans anytime soon. Still, the mere suggestion has left fans speculating about what content the charismatic NFL legend might share if he ever did decide to join the platform.