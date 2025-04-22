Rob Gronkowski Outlines Why He Won’t Follow Mike Vrabel’s Career Path: “It’s One of the Most Stressful Jobs in America”

Rob Gronkowski has always loved the game of football, but he played it on his own terms. He brought intensity and effort every time he stepped on the field, but always with a grin and a sense of joy. Gronk never took things too seriously, yet that never diminished his commitment to his craft. He chose to walk away earlier than most, but he did so at the top of his game.

Advertisement

Since retiring, Gronk has carried that same larger-than-life personality and love for fun into his role in sports media—a space where he can still be unapologetically himself. That’s why he has no plans to pursue a job that would strip away that identity. And for Gronk, that job is being an NFL Head Coach.

That’s the exact path former Patriots linebacker—and now their current head coach—Mike Vrabel chose for himself. It’s a high-stress, all-consuming role, and that’s precisely why Rob Gronkowski has no desire to follow in those footsteps.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the four-time Super Bowl champion opened up about Vrabel landing the coaching job in New England—a team where Gronk spent seven seasons and won three Lombardi Trophies. During the conversation, Gronk was asked if he’d ever consider joining a coaching staff, especially if someone like Vrabel came calling.

However, Gronk didn’t hesitate. He made it clear that he has zero interest in a coaching role.

“My life is way too good right now. I’m just not made for that coaching life. I have seen what they go through. It’s one of the most stressful jobs, I would say, in America. I’m not down to coach 12 hours a day. I love the game of football, but you’ve got to pick and choose what’s right with the game of football for you. And what I did with the game of football and where I’m at now as well, doing Fox commentary on Sundays, I think I’m involved with football just the right amount.”

That said, Gronk did leave the door open just a little. He said he’d be more than happy to coach his future kids’ teams—whether that’s Pop Warner or high school ball. But anything beyond that? It’s a hard no.

While he has no plans to coach, he is happy for Vrabel and spoke highly about him.

Vrabel’s Patriots coaching job is “well-deserved”

Rob Gronkowski believes Mike Vrabel is the perfect fit for the Patriots’ head coaching job. As a former player who earned a great deal of respect in the building during his time in New England, Vrabel’s return feels like a natural move. Gronk sees him as someone who’s not only familiar with the Patriots’ culture but also brings a wealth of experience, from serving as a college defensive coordinator to working his way up in the NFL, eventually becoming a successful head coach with the Titans.

That’s why Gronk is still baffled by Tennessee’s decision to part ways with Vrabel. In his eyes, the team has been trending downward ever since letting him go. He believes the Patriots made a smart and meaningful move by bringing Vrabel back, and it’s one that gives the fan base a real reason to be hopeful again.

. “I would say he is in the right direction, big time. He is a Patriot legend. He is well-deserved for the job. I still can’t believe he got fired from the Tennessee Titans. They’ve only gone downhill ever since. Seeing him get hired by basically his Alma Mater in the NFL, the Patriots, is special. It got fans excited, and it got the Kraft family excited as well.”

Vrabel is already off to a strong start, working closely with Eliot Wolf and helping to bring in key talent through free agency. According to Gronk, Mike’s leadership and presence will be crucial as the Patriots begin their climb back to competitiveness.