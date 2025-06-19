“Sounds Like a Messy Situation”: NFL Fans React As Offset Gets Back At Stefon Diggs For Dating Cardi B

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) walks to the podium to speak to the media after minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs’ personal life has been very eventful this offseason. During a boat party that went viral, Diggs and his girlfriend, Cardi B, were spotted living it up on a yacht. Controversy ensued when the wide receiver was seen talking with a group of women and offering them an unknown pink substance. The news spread so quickly that even the NFL reviewed the clip.

Well, things just got even spicier with Diggs. Many know that Cardi B is the ex of the famous rapper Offset, who is in the Migos group. When Diggs and Cardi announced that they were together, Offset made a comment which he deleted later that read, “Good roll out n PR.”

Clearly, the rapper sounds a bit salty over the way things ended with his ex. Well, now, Offset apparently took Diggs’ ex-girlfriend, Sky Marlene, to a club recently as a way to get back at the receiver. You really can’t make this stuff up.

Wild: Offset was spotted at a club with Patriots star WR Stefon Diggs’ ex-girlfriend, Sky Marlene, allegedly to get back at Diggs for dating Cardi B. Diggs has been having an eventful offseason… pic.twitter.com/TfbWEjtnD1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 19, 2025

Some might call it an excellent troll by Offset. Others might view it as childish. However you view it, we can all agree that Diggs has had a fairly tumultuous offseason in terms of drama. No wonder all of those Minnesota Vikings players said way back that they would never let him date their sister; drama follows him wherever he goes.

When fans on Twitter saw the clip, they joked about how envious Offset seemingly is of Diggs for dating his ex.

“Offset wants to be Diggs so bad,” one wrote.

“Lol corny asf by offset. Knowing damn well both of them just mad trying anything to feel better,” another pointed out.

Others pointed out how messy the situation has gotten and how it doesn’t feel like NFL news. But at the same time, it seems like the only real news for fans to chew on at this juncture of the offseason.

“Diggs having an eventful off-season,” they said.

“Sounds like a messy situation, but who cares lol,” another user joked.

Sounds like a messy situation, but who cares lol — jaime (@jaime_solis) June 19, 2025

Diggs signed a 3-year, $69 million contract with the New England Patriots this offseason. He brings a lot of excitement to the fan base as a receiver who has been elite in the slot in the past. But so far, he has not ingratiated himself to the cause and the “Patriot Way.” Instead, Diggs has been up to his usual antics and is unfortunately on the wrong end of some headlines.

It’ll be interesting to see if Mike Vrabel will be able to quell Diggs once the season starts. He’s been known to be outspoken when he’s not getting enough targets in games. But coming off an ACL tear, in the latter stage of his career, Diggs needs to understand that he may not be as good as he once was. And he’s going to need to work twice as hard to become elite again.

Maybe he already does understand that. But his actions so far this offseason have not suggested it. If anything, it only suggests that he’s still the immature party boy.