Rob Gronkowski Reveals How Bill Belichick is Breaking His Own Rules By Dating a 24Y/O

Bill Belichick’s new relationship with the 24-year-old cheerleader Jordan Hudson is making quite the buzz in the NFL arena. Even his former players Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have expressed surprise/amusement at their 72-year-old former coach dating such a young girl.

The Gronk recently appeared on the ‘Games with Names‘ beside Julian Edelman and he could not help but talk about Belichick’s unconventional romance. The former tight end revealed how the coach had always advised his players to stay away from three things but seems to be indulging himself right now,

“Alcohol was #1 and Coach Belichick did not partake in alcohol,” he said adding, “A**holes is #2 and I would say Coach Belichick did partake being an a**hole sometimes, but not anymore.” Further on, Gronk remarked, “#3 is girls. Now he’s all caught up with the girls.”

Labeling it as Bill Belichick’s holy ‘trifecta’, the former Patriots boys didn’t hold back on their opinions about their former coach. All the while, the two made sure that they confessed their love for their former coach who certainly had the greatest role to play in their success at the NFL. Supporting their former coach’s choices, the two had more to add for the audience.

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Approve of Belichick’s Trifecta

Often considered a traditional coach, Bill Belichick has made his own way around. He famously kept a distance from the younger generations. However, with a 24-year-old making way in his life, it was only natural that the discussion took a hilarious twist as the former coach is clearly gelling well with the young generation now.

Further on, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman take sides with their beloved former coach Bill Belichick, claiming that the trifecta holds no ground anymore.

“He’s not coaching anymore,” added Gronk as he had a moment of reflection amidst the hilarious takes. Meanwhile, both Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman agreed that he can now take a pass at the trifecta.

It is never a dull moment with Gronk and Edelman who have the most hilarious stories to tell, or the most interesting takes on the NFL situations. As a matter of fact, the two are right about Bill Belchick’s current professional status and agree that even former coach Belichick is allowed to enjoy his life.

Ending the conversation on a humorous take, they asked for the audience to look out for a hammered- Belichick, now that he might be taking a complete pass at his former rules!