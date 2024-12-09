“I Sliced My Middle Finger Open… Needing Stitches”: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Slams DoorDash After a Horrific Incident

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordan Hudson has been making quite a few headlines recently, with the most head-turning one being a red-carpet appearance with her 72-year-old boyfriend. Today, she’s once again in the limelight, albeit for sharing an incident on social media that left her injured, even requiring stitches.

Advertisement

Hudson, 24, took to Instagram to share her horrific incident with the online food delivery brand, DoorDash. According to her admission, a DoorDash delivery person left a shattered glass bottle on her porch after delivering food.

The former cheerleader was oblivious to this act until she cut open her middle finger while going to the porch in the dark. To make matters worse, the cut was severe enough that it needed stitches.

“A DoorDash driver left a broken glass bottle on my porch, in the dark; I sliced my middle finger open on said bottle in which resulted in needing stitches,” Hudson shared on Instagram.

In a fit of anger, Hudson decided to contest this issue with the online food delivery service by sending them the entire incident along with the necessary proof. Much to her surprise, the $74 billion conglomerate replied with a generic “sorry for the inconvenience” type message. They added salt to the wounds by settling the matter with DoorDash credits worth $73.22. No necessary actions were taken.

“Thank you for contacting our support team. We sincerely apologize for the issue with your order. Please see below for more information regarding your resolution for this inconvenience. $73.22 has been issued as DoorDash credits,” read the apology mail from the online food delivery brand.

Be it the DoorDash driver’s shameful behavior or the customer service from the company itself, the whole experience was harrowing for Hudson. That’s why she vowed to never order from DoorDash again. “I am officially done with DoorDash,” confirmed Hudson.

Jordan then hilariously took revenge on the food delivery brand by noting how their arch-rival ‘Uber Eats’ would have never responded to her concerns in this manner. “Uber Eats would never do me like this,” wrote Hudson with conviction.

Popcorn alert Bill Belichick’s 24 year old Girlfriend Jordan Hudson shares her horrifying incident with DoorDash. Trolls them further by praising Uber Eats. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/LQO55TOIOP — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 9, 2024

That said, this is quite a sad turn of events after the highs Jordan and Bill experienced as a couple recently. For those out of context, the legendary Patriots HC made his relationship with Hudson red carpet official at the Museum Gala. Though their official status did make the news, what also made the headlines were their dapper looks.

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordan Hudson make red carpet debut together. pic.twitter.com/armz6XUv7Y — LUCHAMANIA (@TheLuchaJoe) December 6, 2024

While Bill looked classy in a black tuxedo, Jordan stole the headlines with a slit-legged black cocktail gown. The couple, despite the trolling of their age gap, chose to make things red carpet official, showing that they are serious about each other. Considering what was once rumored to be a fling, seeing the couple today is truly a heartening sight.