Tom Brady Candidly Reveals He “Doesn’t Follow” the ‘Bill Belichick Dating 24-Year-Old Jordan Hudson’ Storyline

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson continue to make the headlines. People still can’t get over the age difference between the couple and understandably so. The former Patriots gaffer is 72 while his girlfriend is 24. They have been dating for over a year and a half and have made numerous high-profile public appearances. Tom Brady couldn’t control his laughter when comedians made jokes about the couple during his roast. But what does he actually think about the couple?

Advertisement

During his humorous conversation with comedian Caleb Pressley, the comedian asked Brady to express his thoughts on Bill and Jordan. Well, TB12 has no interest in the gossip as he doesn’t follow their relationship closely.

” I don’t know. I don’t follow it, you know too much.”

Well, Caleb didn’t let Brady off the hook, pressing the topic further by asking the 7-time Super Bowl champion whether he would be kind enough to rent a car for Jordan Husdon if she needed it. Tom couldn’t answer it with a straight face and started grinning, trying to control his laughter. So what did he say? “I don’t want any lie-ability”.

During the same conversation, Caleb asked TB12 if any of his former teammates followed his TB12 method. According to him, the likes of Gronk, Edelman, Welker, and even Moss advocated for the method. Trying to segue into a different conversation, Presseley asked Brady if Bill follows his method. The 3-time MVP stated that Belichick doesn’t believe in his method because he prefers meat and carbohydrates.

Seeing how everyone keeps making jokes about Bill and Jordan’s relationship, the 24-year-old felt the need to defend their love on this Valentine’s Day.

Jordan Hudson pens down a lengthy post on social media for Bill Belichick

Amidst all the mockery and light-hearted jabs at their age gap, Jordan Hudson felt the need to justify their love. Taking to Instagram, she penned down some beautiful words on Valentine’s Day. She went on to define love at great length, pointing out that true love doesn’t discriminate and sees beyond age, religion, skin color, etc.

According to her, love transcends everything. She believes the matters of heart and love require asking deeper and bigger questions. People don’t understand the love they can’t identify with. So she and many others don’t have to keep justifying why they chose to love someone.

“Love does not discriminate. ‘What constitutes love?’ or ‘What makes someone worthy of loving? We do not need to justify ‘why’ we love a particular person. Love does not discriminate against sex, skin color, religion, age, or ability. Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight.”

Belichick and Jordan met on a flight in 2021 when she was still a college student. However, they didn’t start dating before 2023 as Bill was still in a relationship with Linda Holiday up until then. The couple was spotted together on many occasions in 2023.

They were the butt of jokes during Tom Brady’s roast on May 2024. By June 2024, it was confirmed that the couple had been dating for over a year and people spotted them riding bikes together in Massachusetts.

The couple walked the red carpet for the first time in December at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2024 Gala in New York. Jordan was with Bill Belichick when UNC made him their new head coach, celebrating his new career move. In February of this year, the couple attended the NFL Honors where Snoop Dogg again brought up their age difference.

Despite all this, the couple is going strong and their admirers want the two to keep going the same way.