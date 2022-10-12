Rob Gronkowski Stats: Is Gronk The Greatest Tight End of All Time?

Rob Gronkowski has had a magnificent career in the NFL. However, has he done enough to be called the greatest of all time?

Rob Gronkowski is one of the finest tight ends to ever play the game. Roped in by the New England Patriots back in 2010, Rob went on to break several records during his 9 year stint with the franchise.

Gronk had fantastic college football numbers which boosted his chances to sign a massive NFL contract. However, a back injury in 2009 pushed him back as he had to undergo surgery.

Even then, he ended up signing a 4-year $4.4 million contract with the New England-based franchise at the start of his NFL career.

In his first season only, Gronk proved why everyone was raving about this youngster’s ability. He was named to the NFL Rookie-All Team as he scored 10 TDs with 546 total yards and just the one fumble.

Gronk continued his form in the next season and ended up breaking the record for most touchdowns scored by a Tight End in a single season. Although he wasn’t able to perform as per expectations at the 2012 Super Bowl, his overall numbers were more than just decent. He scored 18 TDs for 1340 yards.

Also Read: Jealous Peyton Manning Was Blown Away by Aaron Rodgers’ Insane Throwing Skills

Rob Gronkowski Retired For the Second Time Earlier This Year

Before the start of the 2012 season, Rob signed a massive 6-year $54 million extension with the Patriots. It was the biggest deal for a Tight End at that time. He missed a few games during the season but still ended up scoring 11 TDs with 790 receiving yards.

The 2013 season turned out to be a tough one for Rob as a knee injury, back injury and a forearm infection forced him to rest for an extended period of time. He started 7 games and scored 4 TDs.

The 2014 season turned out be the kind of season Gronk fans were hoping for. He played a major role in guiding his team to a Super Bowl victory that season. Post that, he continued his great run for a few more years before calling it quits in 2019.

Gronk had stated that injuries had caused him a lot of pain and he wasn’t having fun while playing the game. However, his good friend Tom Brady convinced him to come out of retirement and he ended up guiding the Bucs to a Super Bowl win in his comeback season.

However, after playing for the Bucs for two seasons, Rob decided to retire once again earlier this year. While many are expecting him to make another comeback, it seems like the Tight End has now moved on in life.

In his last season, Gronk scored 6 touchdowns for 802 receiving yards and took his team to the playoffs. He started his career with a bang, won 4 Super Bowl titles and then ended his career on a high. As far as being the greatest ever Tight End is concerned, the man surely makes a strong case for himself.

Also Read: Peyton Manning, whose ’40 time’ is 4.8 seconds, once hilariously made fun of the ‘Eli Manning 40 time’