Peyton Manning, whose ’40 time’ is 4.8 seconds, once hilariously made fun of the ‘Eli Manning 40 time’

Peyton and Eli Manning achieved a lot in their respective careers. However, Peyton had a better 40 time as compared to Eli and he left no stone unturned in mocking his younger brother for that.

Peyton Manning is one of the most renowned quarterbacks in the world of the NFL. In his two decade-long illustrious career, Manning broke several records and ended up earning tonnes of cash.

Nicknamed “The Sheriff,” Peyton, during his 14-year stint with the Indianapolis colts established himself as one of greats of the game. Moreover, he also spent 4 years with the Broncos where he won his second Super Bowl title before eventually calling it quits.

Peyton was a very tough QB to get past for the opponents as he had the ability to make plays out of nowhere and at the same time, the man wasn’t a bad sprinter either.

He made his way into the league with the 40-yard dash running time of 4.8 seconds. However, his brother Eli wasn’t as quick as him and Peyton had famously mocked him once for the same.

Peyton Manning was bewildered to see Eli Manning running a 40-yard dash with his helmet on

Although Peyton was a great QB, Eli Manning wasn’t a bad one either. In his 15-year long career, Eli also lifted the Lombardi twice before eventually retiring in 2019.

Throughout his NFL career, Eli played only for the Giants and earned innumerable accolades along the way. However, Eli certainly wasn’t among the quickest runners if we talk about signal callers, especially in his early days.

Back in 2015, Peyton had hilariously made fun of his brother’s 40-time. Recounting his and Eli’s recruiting experience at a Tulane Football camp, Peyton had claimed that he finished the dash in 4.88 seconds but his younger brother was considerably slower than him.

“He’s the only guy who ran his 40-yard dash wearing his helmet. I don’t know why he had his helmet on. I remember he ran a 6.2, that was the time that I heard, a humbling moment for Eli,” Peyton had said.

The former Broncos QB had advised Eli to train harder in order to become faster and a more efficient quarterback. Eli eventually made his way into the league with a 40-yard dash time of 4.92 seconds and ended up having an incredible career.

