Rob Gronkowski’s Post Retirement Life Has Been Quite the Opposite Than That Of Tom Brady’s

If one could go 5 years behind and show them the post-retirement trajectory of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski today, they would not have believed it. After all, who expected Rob to go completely lowkey and spend a lot of time sitting at home in retirement? What’s better is that he is relishing this newfound boredom.

In his recent conversation with Ryen Russillo, Rob Gronkowski opened up on his post-retirement life. The Patriot’s tight end started by reminiscing how during his heydays, he used to hate boredom.

But post-retirement, he has surprisingly started embracing these unexciting days. The legendary Patriots player’s favorite pastime these days is lying back on the couch and catching up on TV shows.

“I used to hate being bored… But I love being bored at times now. It’s one of my favorite things to just sit back, lay on the couch you know, turn the TV on, watch some TV shows… Being bored a little bit kind of brings my juice back to me you know…. that’s what happens when you get older I guess.”

Most of us grew up watching Rob Gronkowski with his childlike enthusiasm and infectious energy wreaking havoc in the NFL. Due to the longevity of his career, Gronk had almost fooled us that he had the fountain of youth with him. But seeing age catch up with him is quite strange.

However, what’s even more strange is how Tom Brady’s post-retirement life has been shaped in comparison to his best friend Gronk.

From Vlogging To Netflix Special, Tom Brady Has Been Living Life Post Retirement

Despite being in the spotlight daily during his active days, Tom Brady never gave off the vibe of someone who would want to continue being in the headlines post-retirement.

The GOAT’s dedication and seriousness towards the game fooled all of us that Brady enjoys the game more than everything. But his post-retirement activities suggest that the GOAT equally loves the attention that comes along with it.

Thus since calling it quits, fans have seen Brady ink up a massive broadcasting deal with Fox Sports for 10 whopping years. The Patriots legend has had a Netflix Special come out since retirement where the GOAT is getting roasted by friends and colleagues.

And to top it off, Brady day before yesterday made his YouTube debut by posting his first-ever vlog on his channel. Five years ago, who would have thought that we would be seeing Brady “Smash that like button” after his own vlog?

In fact, these activities would have been more in line with Rob’s personality but here we are witnessing an insane role reversal of two friends. Safe to say, retirement has revealed different colors than expected.