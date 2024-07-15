Rob Riggle Believes ‘Top Gun 3’ With Travis Kelce Would Be “A Walk in the Park”

Travis Kelce’s re-entry into Hollywood is picking up steam with his part in the horror series ‘Grotesquerie,’ created by Ryan Murphy. He has previously been part of a reality show called ‘Catching Kelce,’ which over the years has become something of a fan favorite. So, it didn’t come as a surprise when actor and Chiefs superfan Rob Riggle saw promise in Kelce’s personality and acting when asked whether the NFL player would shine in the upcoming third iteration of the ‘Top Gun’ movie.

During an interview with Starcade Media at the American Century Championship, when Riggle was asked about the feasibility of making ‘Top Gun 3’ happen with him and Travis in the cast, he humorously remarked that all they needed was a couple of hundred million dollars — hinting that, given the funding, the project could easily come into existence.

“Guys, all we need is a couple 100 million and we’ll make it happen. This is a walk in the park.”

Actor/Comedian Rob Riggle on the potential of himself and #TravisKelce in Top Gun 3. #ACChampionship pic.twitter.com/X1KBCx8Ekg — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) July 14, 2024

Riggle, who made a humorous audition tape in 2014 while campaigning for a role in ‘Top Gun 2,’ also speculated that the movie might already be in the works. However, if Travis got the call, would he pick it up?

The Super Bowl LVIII winner seems to have a jam-packed offseason, which means that it would be tough for him to commit to any filming opportunities.

His probable schedule includes attending his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour,’ which jumps from one country to another in the span of a week.

Moreover, he co-hosts a weekly podcast with his brother Jason, which requires dedicated time. On top of that, Kelce will soon be hosting ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ He is also preparing for his acting role in Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’ — both of which demand significant time commitments.

Given the demanding nature of movie filming with its intensive schedules, it’s evident that squeezing such a project into Kelce’s hectic off-season routine would be quite a challenging task—especially considering the need for personal time for relaxation and recovery. However, as they say, where there is a will, there is a way.

Travis Meeting Tom Cruise Kick-Started the Demand for Top Gun 3

Last month, there was a lot of buzz around Travis hanging out with Hollywood legend Tom Cruise at a Taylor Swift concert in London. A video capturing their fun interaction quickly went online, and fans were naturally super excited.

This also led to the rise of jokes about Kelce’s appearance in the next Top Gun movie. A publication even dubbed the moment as “Top Gun 3,” leading to a flurry of social media banter about Kelce possibly becoming Tom’s wingman.

Well, the idea of Kelce joining the cast seems plausible because his charm meshes well with the camaraderie commonly seen in action films like Top Gun.

Moreover, it’s important to note that there is no release date set for Top Gun 3, although reports indicate that the movie is in the works. Similarly, rumors suggest it might not hit theaters until 2026 or possibly even 2030, allowing Travis ample time to adjust his schedule and potentially make an appearance.

Undoubtedly, it would be a collaboration of a lifetime, breaking barriers much like several WWE stars have done.