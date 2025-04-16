“Will the Refs Be First to Attend?”: Fans Intrigued by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Masterplan for Food Lovers in KC

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and tight end Travis Kelce (right) open their Netflix Christmas GameDay cake after the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kansas City isn’t just home to Super Bowl rings and MVP parades anymore — it’s about to become a culinary destination for steak lovers and football fans alike. Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are gearing up to open their highly anticipated steakhouse, 1587 Prime, this summer, and fans are already salivating — both over the menu and the drama it might bring.

Situated at the base of the Loews Kansas City Hotel at 1500 Baltimore Avenue, 1587 Prime promises more than just high-end cuts of meat. It’s a shrine to football, ambition, and a whole lot of Mahomes-Kelce flair.

And if you’re wondering where the name comes from? It’s a mashup of the duo’s jersey numbers: 15 (Patrick Mahomes) and 87 (Travis Kelce). Yes, branding runs deep.

That said, once news of the eatery’s summer debut hit social media, fans wasted no time chiming in. And, amid all the excitement, one question kept popping up: “Will the refs be first to attend?” — a cheeky jab at last season’s long-standing internet narrative that the officials helped Patrick Mahomes & Co. win with favourable calls.

Others, meanwhile, couldn’t resist joking about having nothing but ketchup as the condiment on the table. But why?

For those out of the loop, Patrick Mahomes once admitted putting tomato sauce on almost every dish, including mac and cheese, steak, and even turkey and ham. “And ketchup at every table!!” penned a fan on. “Only condiment is ketchup. I’ll pass,” joked another.

And last but not least, there were the Swifties, already manifesting a moment to see the pop icon and Travis Kelce finally have their official red carpet appearance at the grand opening of the restaurant. “This will be Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s first red carpet,” hoped a Swiftie.

Taylor during the opening night: pic.twitter.com/CwDnZIg9fg — S (@Likes_Nothing8) April 15, 2025

Beyond the banter and manifestations, one has to admit that 1587 Prime sounds like a cool place with the potential to be a legitimate hotspot based on the official description released so far.

At 10,000 square feet, the steakhouse will seat 238 guests (across two levels) and feature a 20-seat central bar, a grand piano for live music, a VIP-only private entrance, and not one but two private dining rooms.

The interior design is a touchdown in itself, featuring details like a stadium tunnel-inspired entrance, red marbled tables reflecting Chiefs colors, and brass inlay floor markers mimicking football field lines. But the standout feature? A 10-foot-wide refrigerated meat display right at the front — because why not lead with your strongest cut?

Even the art isn’t safe from the gridiron touch. Per the press notes, custom installations inspired by classic NFL lingo like “flag on the play” are expected to be part of the decor, proving that Mahomes and Kelce aren’t just building a restaurant — they’re building an experience.

Whether you’re team filet or team ribeye, one thing’s for sure: 1587 Prime is where football royalty and fine dining collide. And if the food lives up to the legendary players behind it, Kansas City is in for a real treat.