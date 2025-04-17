Jason Kelce Confesses He’s “Too Addicted” to His Cell Phone as He and Travis Kelce Reflect on The Masters No-Phone Policy

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Masters’ strict ban on cell phones creates a unique environment where fans are fully immersed in the action, free from the distractions of screens and notifications. The dramatic final round of the 2025 Masters on Sunday, April 13, was the perfect example of why the idea is amazing.

Advertisement

As Rory McIlroy secured a historic victory over Justin Rose, the air was palpable with anticipation. The exhilarated audience watched with bated breath as the battle between the two culminated in a sudden-death playoff that completed McIlroy’s career Grand Slam. Unlike other sporting tournaments where fans enjoy the moments through their phone screens rather than their eyes, there wasn’t a cellphone in sight.

As McIlroy became just the sixth golfer to win all four major championships, the no-phones policy of the Majors ensured that fans were truly present in the moment. While opinions of this policy are divided among golf fans, most are completely on board. Even cellphone addict Jason Kelce.

“Lots of fans have been pointing out online how much they enjoy the Masters banning cellphones… It’s fantastic…I’m too addicted to my cellphone, so if there’s no rule, I’m going to be on my phone. So, I need a rule to tell me to get off my cellphone,” the former Eagles center said on his podcast New Heights.

Travis Kelce, however, thought the no-phones policy at the Masters was more about fans not being able to take pictures.

“It’s awesome except they still have photographers who can take pictures of you and sell it to media outlets.”

That doesn’t seem to be the case. But it’s only natural for Travis to worry about media attention. He is dating the world’s biggest pop star after all. And they’re often photographed at sports events together. It seems dating Taylor Swift has made him particularly sensitive to the media attention.

Jason, however, doesn’t care much about people taking his pictures.

“Oh, I don’t care about that portion. I’m just talking about people being present and actually enjoying the event rather than just being on their phones. I have no problem with people taking my pictures.”

The absence of cell phones at the Augusta National tournament meant that every gasp, cheer, and moment of suspense was shared collectively, with nothing pulling attention away from the unfolding drama. Fans experienced the tournament as it happened, undistracted and present for every critical shot.

Jason, like everyone else living in modern society, finds himself grappling with cell-phone addiction. However, rules such as those at the Masters make him hopeful. And he even has an idea of his own to help people get up off their phones and start connecting with people in real-time.

“I thought it’ll be cool to buy a bar and say no cell phones, get back to just talking to people.”

Would you be down to visit that bar?