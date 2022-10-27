“Man, It S*cks”: Roquan Smith Couldn’t Control His Tears While Discussing Robert Quinn’s Trade

Roquan Smith got extremely emotional while talking to the press about Robert Quinn’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The trade window will close soon and teams are getting desperate to make some changes. The units that have underperformed or have their star players on the injured list are trying to rope in experienced campaigners from other teams.

Moreover, some have also taken the tough call to let go of their prized possessions in order to curate a much more balanced unit. Recently, the Chicago Bears shocked NFL fans around the world when they decided to trade their experienced pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The undefeated Eagles have been simply sensational this season and Quinn’s addition will only strengthen the squad even more. The Eagles got Quinn in exchange of a fourth round pick.

Bears Trade Robert Quinn To Philadelphia Eagles

Last season, Quinn registered incredible numbers and was even named to the Pro Bowl. He had recorded 18.5 sacks in 16 matchups. Moreover, this season, the 32-year-old has recorded 1 sack and 8 combined tackles.

While Quinn’s trade has impacted a lot of Bears players, the man who just couldn’t control his tears after hearing about it is linebacker Roquan Smith.

While talking to the media, Roquan was asked to comment on Robert’s time with the Bears. In reply, the star linebacker struggled to complete a sentence without wiping his tears.

Here’s Roquan Smith getting emotional about the #Bears trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/0WQsOGJVCV — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 26, 2022

“Man…yeah man, it s*cks. I am gonna take a second, if you don’t mind,” Smith said before shedding a few tears. Post that, he claimed that he has enormous amount of respect for Robert.

Smith tried speaking a bit more but just couldn’t as he was getting very emotional. He then decided to end the interaction and walked off. This shows the kind of respect Robert had earned from his mates during his time with the Bears.

The veteran defensive end started off his career with the Rams back in 2011 and is still going strong. It will be interesting to see how Quinn performs whenever he gets the chance to show his prowess on the field for the Eagles.

