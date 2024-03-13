Russell Wilson Is Already Throwing Kenny Pickett Under the Bus by Acknowledging the Efforts of His New Wideout

The NFL world felt a stir on Sunday when it was announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers will soon sign Russell Wilson to a one-year contract. Although Russell is expected to take over the starting position, he will still have to outperform Kenny Pickett when training camp begins. However, in the meantime, Russell is not shying away from highlighting Pickett’s struggles from last season.

NFL analyst Warren Sharp recently posted a screenshot of Russell Wilson liking his tweet on X, quoting, “Russell Wilson knows.” So, what does the new Steelers QB know? In the tweet, Warren recalled how Steelers wideout, George Pickens saw a spike in performance when his quarterback took notice of him.

Russell’s new wide receiver had 15 targets, 11 receptions, 326 yards, and 2 TDs, averaging 21.7 yards per target and 29.6 yards per reception in his last two games. By liking the tweet, Russell might have voiced his confidence in George’s talent, while also highlighting Kenny Pickett’s failure to utilize the wide receiver’s abilities during the season.

Mason Rudolph filled in as QB1 towards the end of the season, which resulted in an increase in Pickens’ statistics. Even the fans took notice of it, with one of them pointing out that George Pickens is the top receiver for the Steelers, but Kenny failed to utilize him effectively. Another fan claimed that Pickens is talented and doesn’t require “cherry picking.” Take a look:

Wilson would be joining the Steelers following a turbulent two-year stint with the Broncos. Pittsburgh would aim to revitalize his career as his stats from last season showcase his ability to both pass and run. Russell had over 3,000 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The fans are also eagerly anticipating to see if Wilson can strengthen their offensive front.

Pittsburgh Steelers Are Also Signing Patrick Queen

The Stillers are ready to reveal two important signings today as the NFL’s free agency period begins. The franchise is on track to complete agreements with quarterback Russell Wilson and former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen.

The former Broncos QB is expected to sign a one-year ‘team-friendly’ deal with the Steelers for $1.2 million. The Denver Broncos will still be responsible for paying the rest of Wilson’s whopping $39 million salary as it was a part of his whopping $245 million contract signed two years ago. With all this out of the way, it’s safe to say that Russell is looking forward to his new journey and didn’t shy away from extending his open arms on social media to welcome Patrick Queen to Pittsburgh.

Another rare occurrence that the NFL world saw was Patrick Queen switching from the Ravens’ colors to the Steelers’. The 24-year-old linebacker is set to sign a lucrative three-year contract worth $41 million with the Steelers, as per Yahoo Sports. He has been a powerful presence on defense for the Ravens since being drafted as the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Queen averaged 113 tackles per season and now would be enhancing an already strong secondary in Pittsburgh. The Steelers already boast elites like T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Minkah Fitzpatrick on their roster.