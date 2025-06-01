“Hope He Fails in Dallas”: George Pickens’ Latest Admission About His Steelers Exit Angers Redditors

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) walks off the field against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

George Pickens initially claimed that his exit from the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn’t his choice. “It was out of my control,” he said, while expressing that he’s happy to be part of the “winning culture” in Dallas.

Advertisement

However, after a back-and-forth with a fan online, Pickens has now revealed that his initial statement wasn’t true. In a recently deleted online span, Pickens told a Pittsburgh faithful that he left the organization by his own choice.

This paints a different picture, to say the least. So much so that it has prompted some fans to even wish ill will on the wideout.

“Lmaooo. I play for the Cowboys bro stop reminiscing. And trying to justify the trade, y’all just lost another good player to fake reports like this one,” Pickens commented in a Twitter thread about a timeline of his troubles.

“Nah big dog, you were definitely a problem. They wouldn’t have moved on from you for next to nothing if that wasn’t the case,” a fan responded.

“I forced buddy. They were gladly keeping me, have a nice day and a blessed one my guy,” Pickens clapped back.

It was a somewhat emotional spat between the player and the fan. Pickens couldn’t accept the false news that the Steelers traded him because he was a problem in the locker room. So, he nipped the rumors in the bud and clarified that it was he who forced his way out of Pittsburgh, not the other way around.

This series of events has angered Redditors, who feel Pickens is stirring up trouble for no reason. “Hope he fails in Dallas. Dudes a pr*ck. I can’t stand him,” a non-Steelers fan wrote.

“Steelers fans don’t feel much different. There’s a small vocal contingent of ‘it’s the orgs fault’ but damn this guys attitude is outsized to his talent by a big factor and I’d wager he’ll be out the league quicker than many less talented players because of his ego and antics,” a Steelers fan responded.

Comment

byu/BreakfastTop6899 from discussion

innfl

Some said that Pickens admitting to forcing his way out isn’t a good look.

“Does he think this is a good look for him? ‘Yes, I am a diva, and yes, I will cause headaches for the coaching staff.’ Players on their rookie contracts demanding out of their organization is not a good look. I hope we get many more on-field crashouts from him,” one pointed out.

Others wondered how Pickens would handle the spotlight in Dallas, which is on a different level altogether.

“Lol, I cannot wait to see how he handles the spotlight in Dallas,” they wondered.

The good news for Pickens is that in Dallas, drama like this is just run-of-the-mill news on any given week. Commentary routinely revolves around Dak Prescott’s contract versus his performance, Micah Parsons’ podcast, and, of course, Jerry Jones’ antics. So, Pickens should fit right in.

Jokes aside, it is weird that Pickens is now saying that he was the one who ended the marriage between him and the Steelers. It has real, “I dumped them, they didn’t dump me” energy. Which always gets us skeptical of what actually happened.

At the end of the day, though, who cares? The past is in the past; it doesn’t matter who ended the relationship or how it ended. All that matters is that it’s ended.

Now, the focus should be fully on the future. And while it sounds like Pickens has moved on, it doesn’t seem like Steelers fans have just yet.