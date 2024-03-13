Russell Wilson Is Seeking to Earn $50 Million From the Investments He Made in Seattle and Denver

Russell Wilson, in his debut season with the Seahawks, led the Seattle side to the Divisional Round, and then in the following year, he clinched the club’s first Super Bowl trophy. The former Badgers star would go on to spend eight more years with the Hawks, and let’s just say he raked in the mollah — while guiding the franchise to six more postseason appearances. And for an athlete of his stature, it’s only expected of him to make significant investments, including the holy grail — real estate.

One of Wilson’s biggest investments in Seattle is currently listed on the market for $26 million. We are talking about the Bellevue estate, of course, which the NFL star and his then-girlfriend, Ciara, bought for $6.7 million in 2015, according to sports enthusiast and video content creator Franki Hrelja. A lot has changed since 2015, as Russ and Ciara would go on to tie the knot in 2016, and a few years later, move to Denver after a very shocking trade.

Just after this transition, the duo then decided to put the mansion on the market for a whopping $38 million, including an adjacent $10 million lot, as per Seattle Refined. While the lot has already been sold off, the house is still on the market with a $2 million price cut.

This breathtaking property sits on more than 11,000 square feet on the private shoreline of Lake Washington. With six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a sports court, a gym, and several entertainment spaces available, the family of five at that time enjoyed a luxurious living. And whoever decides to buy this place in the future will have plenty of rooms to spare.

So, you must be wondering why someone would buy a $6.7 million house for $26 million. Hrelja pointed out that the NFL star has made significant investments in the renovations of the house, which might be the reason for its price markup.

Russell Wilson Has Also Listed His Denver Mansion on the Open Market

After two subpar seasons with the Broncos, even their starting shot-caller knew that his time in Denver was coming to an end. HC Sean Peyton did bench the former Seahawks man for the last two games, which most certainly sparked rumors about a trade. And to not so many’s surprise, Russell Wilson is moving on, and his new home will be in Pittsburgh. The details about the deal surfaced just a day back; however, the now-former Broncos man had already started taking offers for his mansion in Denver a month back, according to NBC Sports.

Wilson and his wife Ciara paid a staggering $25 million for this 20,000-square-foot home — breaking the previous record set by former Broncos HC Mike Shanahan with his property. Wilson’s mansion features four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, an indoor pool, a gym, and a movie theater, among other amenities. Russ and his wife are apparently giving out tours of the property to interested parties.

Now that Wilson is moving to Pittsburgh for a year or more, he and Ciara will likely look for another mansion, like one in Denver or Seattle. With a $165 million net worth, and the upcoming $40 million check in the 2024 season, it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to buy a massive mansion instead of renting it.