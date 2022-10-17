“Russell Wilson On Football Prime Time Is a Recipe For Disaster”: NFL Fans Are Tired of Watching Bland Broncos Games

Lately, Broncos games have turned out to be boring and rather frustrating clashes. Can Russell Wilson turn it around against the Chargers?

Russell Wilson joining the Denver Broncos was undoubtedly one of the biggest stories of the offseason. However, till now, the star QB hasn’t been able to perform as per expectations.

In fact, his team’s performances have been so frustratingly poor this year that the NFL fans are demanding the league to not set Broncos game at football prime time.

After losing an absolute humdinger against his former franchise the Seattle Seahawks, everyone was expecting Wilson to bounce back. Although his team registered two back-to-back wins, Wilson’s numbers even in those games were rather poor.

Russell Wilson Needs To Fire Against The Chargers

Moreover, things went from bad to worse after that as the Broncos were thrashed by the Raiders and the Colts. In fact, the game against the Colts was such a frustrating affair that fans were expecting it to end in a 0-0 tie.

Most of the Broncos games this season have been low scoring affairs. During the game against the Colts, fans had in fact started to leave the stadium before the start of over time, that’s how irritated and bored they were by the way things had transpired.

Innumerable fans had registered their complaints on Twitter to the NFL. All they wanted was to shift the Broncos games from the prime time slot. However, this Monday, they would have to go through another Denver clash.

The Broncos are all set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers and before the start of the game, NFL fans are nervous about being forced to sit through another yawn fest.

Russell Wilson heading to lose yet another boring primetime game pic.twitter.com/AzGJ2zDEhM — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) October 17, 2022

What did we do to deserve another Russell Wilson primetime game…. — The Degenerates  (@degen_betting) October 17, 2022

WHY IS RUSSELL WILSON SORRY ASS ON PRIMETIME FOOTBALL AGAIN WTF — SlumLord (@OC_Abner4) October 17, 2022

Russell Wilson in another prime time game??? pic.twitter.com/eiQxMapECv — revenge!💕💕💕 (@jujusturevenge) October 17, 2022

Without a doubt, the Chargers game is going to be a massive one for Wilson. The Broncos have spent a fortune on Russell so there will be expectations.

Moreover, his team’s lazy performances are driving fans away from their games and as the leader of the unit, he would have to step up in order to keep fans interested. It will be interesting to see how the Chargers versus Broncos game unfolds.

