Aaron Rodgers Salary: How Much Cash Does The Green Bay Packers QB Takes Home Every Year?

Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Quarterback, has a net worth of $200 million and was once the highest-paid NFL player.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most well-known players in the NFL right now. Rodgers has the best career passer rating in NFL history and ranks second in all-time regular-season passing efficiency.

Furthermore, he is the only NFL player with a career passing efficiency rating of 100 or higher. Aaron earned a total of $263 million in NFL salary alone during the 2021-2022 season.

If he finishes the four-year contract he signed in March 2022, his total NFL earnings will be $463 million. Aaron will become the first NFL player to earn more than $400 million in his career based solely on salary.

Aaron Rodgers’ net worth is expected to be $200 million by 2022.

Aaron Rodgers Contracts Throughout NFL

Rodgers was drafted by Packers and he signed a five-year, $7.7 million contract in August, 2005 which included $5.4 million in guaranteed money and had the potential to pay him up to $24.5 million if all incentives and escalators were met.

Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a 5-year, $110 million contract extension in 2013, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at that time.

Rodgers signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension with the Packers in 2018. Due to bonuses and guaranteed cash flow, the deal was worth around $180 million.

His contract was guaranteed for approximately $103 million, with $80 million due by March 2019. In other words, the Packers were supposed to pay Rodgers $400,000 PER DAY between August 2018 and March 2019.

Aaron and the Packers revealed on March 8, 2022, that the veteran quarterback had signed a new four-year, $200 million contract extension with the team, with $153 million guaranteed.

Aaron Rodgers earned approximately $360 million during his career through 2022. His total career earnings, including endorsements, will be around $600 million by the end of his most recent NFL contract.

Year Contract Signing Bonus Average Salary

2005 – 2009 5 yr(s) / $7,700,000 $1,500,000 $1,540,000

2009 – 2014 6 yr(s) / $63,520,000 – $10,586,667

2013 – 2019 5 yr(s) / $110,000,000 $33,250,000 $22,000,000

2018 – 2021 4 yr(s) / $134,000,000 $57,500,000 $33,500,000

