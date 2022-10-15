What Happened To Cam Akers? Will The Rams Running Back Play Against The Panthers?

Cam Akers did not practice on Friday. Will he play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday?

Cam Akers, unfortunately, is out of the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Akers has not practiced on Friday and will not play in Sunday’s game, according to coach Sean McVay.

In the NFL in 2022, Akers has only played 35% of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps. Due to an Achilles tear, the 23-year-old missed the first 16 games of the 2021 campaign.

This year, he was anticipated to be L.A.’s leading running back, but at times, he has lagged Darrell Henderson in the hierarchy.

Cam Akers Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons

Coach McVay added that the Rams and Akers are “working through some things,” while declining to comment on the veteran’s future with the team. Akers did not practice on Thursday or Friday due to a personal matter.

He is physically well, according to McVay’s statement on Friday. The Rams are “dealing with matters inside,” he said. McVay was questioned a little bit over the “personal reasons” for Akers’ absence.

After the Rams’ opening-week loss to the Buffalo Bills, McVay told the media that he and Akers discussed the need to play with more urgency.

He added that the discussion occurred because of his confidence in Akers, as well as the expectations team has from him which isn’t anything beyond what he is capable of. Later, Akers claimed that the conversation took place at training camp.

The Rams will rely on running backs Darrell Henderson Jr., Malcolm Brown, and practice squad member Ronnie Rivers in Akers’ absence, according to McVay. When asked if he thought the Rams will acquire a running back, McVay responded, “I’m not sure. I never would say no.”

“If we believe there are opportunities to upgrade, we constantly explore our choices,” McVay said.

