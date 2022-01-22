“You Sonned Tom Brady!”: Eli Manning learns the New York slang for being ‘owned in utter humiliation’ at the Bucs QB’s expense

Until the Eagles triumphed over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Eli Manning was the only QB to ever beat Tom Brady in the big game — and he did it not once, but twice.

Something special was brewing in New England in 2007. The Patriots, led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, were about to achieve the unachievable. Don Shula’s ’72 Dolphins’ record as the only team to ever go undefeated was about to be broken.

The Pats closed out the regular season 16-0, ironically beating the Giants in week 17, before comfortably making their way to Super Bowl XLII. There they were, just 60 minutes away from the greatest season of all-time.

From there, you probably know what happened next. David Tyree’s “Helmet Catch” inspired a 4th quarter comeback, and Eli Manning’s tricky Giants proved to be the difference between 18-1 and 19-0.

Then, in 2012, he did it again. What was supposed to be Brady’s revenge game, turned into rubbing salt in the wound. The Giants beat the Patriots in the championship once again, 21-17.

Despite having won seven Super Bowls himself, Tom Brady has probably lost some sleep over Eli Manning and the Giants. In an interview recently, he even admitted that his favorite team to beat is the Giants.

Eli Manning hilariously learns New York slang and the expense of Tom Brady

Of late, the retired QB has been appearing on the Giants’ YouTube channel for the “Eli Manning Show”. In an episode this week, Manning was joined by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who quizzed him on his knowledge of New York slang.

When they asked him what “Sonned” meant, Manning was clueless and asked for the word to be used in a sentence. When Desus gave him an example and read the option, “to be owned or served in utter humiliation”, Manning put the pieces together.

Shaun O’Hara, who was Eli’s center and won a Super Bowl with him, was also on the set. “I’m surprised you didn’t use the Patriots in your example,” he said. “You Sonned Tom Brady, son!”, Mero promptly responded.

Desus & Mero quiz Eli on New York Slang: “You Sonned Tom Brady!” 🤣 Watch The Eli Manning Show: https://t.co/JSSm6hJeMV pic.twitter.com/T1rlPyQjzD — New York Giants (@Giants) January 20, 2022

Also read: “Tom Brady is playing at a high level, man. I’ll leave it at that.”: Byron Leftwich is not shutting down Bucs QB retirement rumours ahead of Rams playoff matchup