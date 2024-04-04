“They Can Win 10 Games”: Michael Lombardi Analyzes Jim Harbaugh’s Realistic Expectations Despite Receiver Woes

The Los Angeles Chargers made a bold move by hiring Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach after another frustrating season. Harbaugh, known for his success at Michigan, now faces the challenge of leading the Chargers without their star wide receivers. Despite this, NFL analyst Michael Lombardi believes Harbaugh can still guide the team to a winning season.

Michael Lombardi in a chat with Pat McAfee, shared some interesting thoughts about Jim Harbaugh’s impact on the Chargers this season. Despite losing key receivers like Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, Lombardi feels Harbaugh and company can still pull off 10 wins for his team.

“I think they can win 10 games,” he said. “I mean, look, I know they lost two receivers, but they that they were probably going to have to get rid of one of them anyway, they tried to keep Allen he wouldn’t take the pay cut. They traded him and then Mike Williams was coming off the injury.”

The Chargers have recently cut their star WR Mike Williams and traded WR Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick. While there were concerns about their salaries and injuries, their declining performance and growing age were another reason for their release. Now, the team is focused on finding young and talented wide receivers in upcoming drafts. This strategy will help them to build a stronger offense for the Chargers in the long run.

Lombardi mentioned that Harbaugh is strategically strengthening up the offensive line and is bringing a resilient attitude, just like the National Championship-winning Michigan Wolverines. He noted Harbaugh’s history of success as a head coach in college football and the NFL. The Chargers’ head coach is famous for taking the best out of his players and with a top-notch quarterback like Justin Herbert; Lombardi believes the Chargers might have a great chance to thrive under Harbaugh’s guidance.



Harbaugh in his nine seasons with the Wolverines recorded 89-25 and for the first time had an undefeated season in 2023. Moreover, he led Michigan to eight winning seasons, three Big Ten championships, and three College Football Playoff berths.

Jim Harbaugh Is Celebrating His New Year With the Chargers

Jim Harbaugh’s excitement has been on another level since joining the Chargers. He described his first three months in the team as the best start he has ever experienced in a new position. He talked about how great it felt to dive into hiring coaches, handling free agency, and preparing for the draft.

“It just feels good,” Harbaugh said of getting to work. “It’s like the start of the new year — Happy New Year.”

Moreover, Harbaugh also expressed genuine enthusiasm for the coaching staff’s hard work and how he was thrilled to finally have the players on board. He compared his return to the NFL to the feeling of the start of a new year, which brings the excitement of the first day of school or a family reunion.

That said, Jim Harbaugh isn’t new to the NFL scene as he played as a quarterback for 14 seasons from 1987 to 2000. After retiring, he started his coaching career in 1994 with college football teams. His big break came in 2011 when he became the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

During his four-year tenure, he led the Niners to three NFC Championship games and even made it to Super Bowl XLVII. With his wealth of experience, the Chargers are in capable hands, and fans have high hopes for a potential Super Bowl run this season.