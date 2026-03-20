Tom Brady Says He’s “Going to Destroy Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels” Ahead of Fanatics Flag Football Classic

March football isn’t supposed to feel this loud. But when Tom Brady starts talking like it’s January again, people pay attention.

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The upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic has suddenly become more than a celebrity exhibition, largely because Brady is treating it like the Super Bowl. According to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, the retired quarterback has been calling him daily, talking trash, and counting down the days until kickoff.

Rubin shared that Brady told him, “I’m going to destroy Joe and Jayden. I’m going to destroy Team USA.” Brady even joked that the other players were “little punks,” and that he’s gonna “kill them.”

That competitive edge is exactly why Rubin structured the event the way he did. Instead of spreading NFL stars evenly across three teams, organizers stacked two rosters with league players, led by Brady and Jalen Hurts on one side and Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels on the other, while keeping the U.S. national flag football team intact. The goal is simple: let the pros go at each other while giving the specialists a chance to prove that flag football is its own sport, not just a lighter version of tackle.

Brady, unsurprisingly, has leaned into the theater. During the draft, he took a playful jab at Daniels, saying he was “just happy his mom let him play” after the Washington quarterback missed most of last season with injuries. Daniels didn’t bite. He kept things calm, saying he feels healthy again after a year that saw him deal with a knee sprain, hamstring strain, and eventually a dislocated elbow that shut him down after seven games.

This event is about more than bragging rights. The NFL is using it to push flag football ahead of its debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics, and several players, Daniels included, have already said they’d seriously consider trying out for Team USA.