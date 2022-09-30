Tua Tagovailoa Injury & Fencing Response Sparks Massive Twitter Outrage Against Miami Dolphins

Despite getting injured in his last game, Tua took the field against the Bengals and ended up sustaining a horrible neck/head injury.

The Miami Dolphins were off to a magnificent start this season. After winning all of their first three games, they took on the Cincinnati Bengals who had a solitary win and two defeats by then.

Without a question, the momentum was with the Dolphins as they had defeated the mighty Bills in their last encounter. However, the team from Miami was handed a crushing defeat by the Burrow-led franchise.

The Dolphins started slow by the end of the third quarter, they had established a one point lead. However, the Bengals absolutely blew them away in the final quarter and the contest ended 27-15 in their favor.

Joe Burrow had a good game with 287 yards and 2 touchdowns. Moreover, Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins also made life difficult for the visitors.

Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field after sustaining neck/head injury

Although it was a massive win for the Bengals as they hadn’t really played according to their potential before the game on Thursday, what ended up drawing everybody’s attention was the gruesome injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The incident happened when Tua was sacked by Bengals DE Josh Tupou six minutes before the end of the second quarter. The Dolphins QB landed horribly on the ground with the back of his head smashing into the turf.

Moreover, what really frightened the fans was how Tua responded after sustaining the injury. He was seen contorting his fingers and was immediately carted off the field.

After the dolphins mistreated Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury last week, this happens this week. This is why the NFL has protocols that takes the decisions out of the players hands. Some players will put their life in danger for the team. Bad look for the dolphins. Prayers for Tua. pic.twitter.com/W1h4ZRSNkA — Gnome Army (@ryan_itsyaboi) September 30, 2022

This was Tua Tagovailoa 4 days ago against the Buffalo Bills, no doctor in their right mind should have cleared him to play tonight against the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/XQATk2UR5R — 𝗗rew (@MambaSzn24) September 30, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa is seriously hurt, this isnt normal. He shouldnt have been cleared last week and he shouldnt have started this week. The Dolphins arent gonna have him much longer if he doesnt get the recovery he needs. pic.twitter.com/AG0OasVm1V — hello (@candlecroissant) September 30, 2022

Scary moment in Cincinnati: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa went down hard. Prayers up for Tua 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NyOLQwPsiA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 30, 2022

As founder of the Traumatic Brain Injury Task Force I’m praying for Tua Tagovailoa. Concussions are devastating and as a nation we must do more to protect people with brain injury – that starts with our pro sports leagues. That didn’t happen tonight. https://t.co/0mgY7ny0NY — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) September 30, 2022

As expected, NFL fans went absolutely ballistic and slammed the Dolphins for not handling their QB in the right manner. Actually, Tua had sustained an injury in the Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Many expected Tua to be rested for the Bengals game but he still took the field for his team and ended up carted off the field. The Dolphins gave an update on the Tua situation, claiming that he has full movements in his extremities and is expected to be discharged soon.

Reportedly, the NFLPA will investigate if the concussion protocol was properly followed or not in Tua’s case. The Dolphins are already getting a lot of heat from the fans it will only get worse if Tagovailoa doesn’t recover quickly.

