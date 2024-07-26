Mike Evans Aims To Match Jerry Rice’s Legacy This Season With an Incredible Career Record

January 13, 2024: A fifth Pro Bowl appearance and a 10th consecutive season with 1,000 or more receiving yards punctuated Mike Evans 2023 season. With free agency beckoning, Evans could be in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the final time on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. – ZUMAm67_ 0388029014st Copyright: xDouglasxR.xCliffordx

For many NFL fans, Jerry Rice is the undisputed GOAT at WR position. To put things into context, the Raiders legend at the time of retirement had 38 NFL records to his name. While it’s hard to see a modern-day receiver on his throne, the Bucs WR Mike Evans is surely inching closer to one of Rice’s records.

In his latest media appearance after the Bucs’ training session, Mike Evans expressed his desire and hopefulness to break Jerry Rice’s receiving record held since 1996. What set Jerry apart from his peers was his longevity and consistency. A proof of this lies in his NFL record of 11 consecutive seasons with 1000+ receiving yards.

Mike Evans is currently at 10 straight seasons with 1000+ yards and informed the media that he intends to match the NFL legend this season. “I am chasing history,” declared the WR at the press conference.

#Bucs Mike Evans says one of the records he’s chasing this year is 11 straight 1,000 yard receiving seasons held by Jerry Rice since ‘96. “I’m chasing history,” he said. pic.twitter.com/ruKhTgj5BB — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 24, 2024

Will Mike Evans get the job done this season? Well here’s a stat to help get the answer. Mike Evans in his 10-year career has had more than 1000+ receiving yards per season than games missed via injuries. This is truly a mindblowing feat and speaks volumes about the WR’s consistency and endurance. Moreover, another reason to back Evans in matching the record is the blistering form of his signal caller.

Mike Evans And Baker Mayfield Gear Up To Dominate Yet Another Season

After Tom Brady’s exit, the onus was on Baker Mayfield to fill the GOAT void at Tampa Bay. While he persevered in his first season, Baker came to his own last season and was awarded PFWA’s Most Improved Player of the Season award. A big reason for this was his synergy with WR Mike Evans.

While the WR continued his 1000-yard receiving season, this also helped Baker establish his career-high stats in completions (364), passing yards (4,044), passing touchdowns (28), and completion percentage (64.3%).

Though they couldn’t cross the final hurdle in reaching the Super Bowl, the duo’s energy and understanding were encouraging for Bucs faithful. As the latest season starts, footage from the training camp shows that the QB-WR duo hasn’t skipped a beat from last season.

For Mike Evans to make history this season, having his QB in good form is necessary. If Baker Mayfield continues his rich vein of form from last season, Mike Evans in theory has all the tools in his arsenal to match Jerry Rice’s record. Safe to say, a historic season awaits for NFL fans.