Sam Darnold Explains How Jaxon Smith-Njigba Drives Seahawks Coaches “a Little Crazy”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has taken a massive leap in his third NFL season, turning a breakout campaign into one of the most dominant wide receiver performances in franchise history. Known around the Seattle Seahawks’ facility simply as “Jax” or “JSN,” the former Ohio State star has long believed he belonged among the league’s elite. This season, he finally removed any doubt.

After entering 2025 as Seattle’s unquestioned No. 1 receiver, Smith-Njigba responded with historic production. He spent much of the year on pace to challenge Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record, earned unanimous first-team All-Pro honors, and was voted the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year. His rise helped power the Seahawks to Super Bowl 60 and cemented his place alongside franchise legends like Steve Largent and Shaun Alexander.

Those who have followed Smith-Njigba’s career closely were never surprised. He carried the same confidence at Rockwall High School in Texas and later at Ohio State, where he emerged as one of college football’s most polished route runners. Even during a quiet rookie season in 2023, when his numbers lagged behind other first-round receivers, those inside the organization believed his moment was coming. He simply needed the opportunity.

That opportunity arrived this season, and Smith-Njigba made the most of it. He shattered Tyler Lockett’s single-season reception record and surpassed DK Metcalf’s mark for receiving yards. More importantly, he became the focal point of every opposing defensive game plan. Double teams, bracket coverage, and constant safety help failed to slow him down. When defenses committed extra bodies to him, he created space for teammates to thrive.

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold has had a front-row seat to Smith-Njigba’s evolution. Speaking about his star receiver, Darnold emphasized that much of JSN’s greatness begins with his football intelligence.

“There’s a lot of reasons why Jax is a special player,” Darnold told NFL on NBC. “It starts with his football IQ and his feel for coverages. He’s never just going to run a route exactly how it’s drawn on paper. He always puts his own spin on it, which can sometimes drive coaches a little crazy.”

That creativity, however, is precisely what makes Smith-Njigba so dangerous. Darnold explained that his receiver’s instincts and body language allow him to throw with anticipation, even before the route fully develops.

“He’s so friendly to throw to,” Darnold said. “I always understand when he’s going to come out of a route. I can play with anticipation with a guy like that.” Darnold also highlighted a physical trait that often goes unnoticed.

“He’s a lot harder to tackle than people realize,” he added. “He has a low center of gravity. He’s tough to bring down.”

His growth has not been limited to production. Early in his career, Smith-Njigba occasionally showed frustration when things were not going his way. During a 2023 game, he was visibly upset on the sideline before Geno Smith reassured him with repeated reminders that he was “the best.” Today, those moments are gone.

Instead, Smith-Njigba has become one of Seattle’s emotional leaders. In the playoffs, he has been vocal, energetic, and relentless in pushing teammates. Whether celebrating touchdowns or rallying the offense during difficult stretches, he now embodies the competitive edge the Seahawks rely on.

Even when he is not heavily involved early in games, Smith-Njigba remains engaged. On several occasions this season, he went scoreless in the first half but maintained the same energy and focus. His approach has earned respect throughout the locker room, where authenticity and work ethic carry more weight than individual accolades.

Opposing defenses continue to struggle to contain him. Some have assigned a single cornerback to shadow him. Others have layered coverage with safeties and linebackers. None of it has worked consistently. Outside of one quiet outing against Minnesota, Smith-Njigba has been a central figure in nearly every Seattle victory.

His presence also opens doors for others. In the NFC Championship Game, for example, the Rams devoted multiple defenders to Smith-Njigba in the end zone, allowing Bobo to win his route and score on a decisive play. It was a perfect illustration of the “gravity” he creates within the offense.