“At the Speed Of Light”: Travis Kelce Compares Tyreek Hill To a Flying Car As Jason Reckons How Fast Cheetah Is

There is no denying the fact that Tyreek Hill is a cheetah in human flesh. The seven-time Pro Bowler has displayed his poise and stealth and showed the NFL world why he is called the Cheetah on several occasions. His former teammate, Travis Kelce, discussed exactly that, from the point of view of an opponent.

Advertisement

On their recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis and his brother Jason delved deep into the Dolphins’ star WR Tyreek. The Chiefs’ TE even compared his former teammate to a flying car, traveling at the speed of light.

Travis Kelce Showers Praise on His Former Teammate

Tyreek Hill has been one of the most formidable WRs in the league and is well on course to clinch a non-QB NFL MVP title. Interestingly, he was able to run his 40-yard dash in a mere 4.29 seconds, earning a comparison to Cheetah. Jason Kelce who has repeatedly faced the man in action, still can’t seem to fathom how fast he is. While discussing his speed on the New Heights podcast, Jason said,

Advertisement

“Can I just say every time I think I am used to how fast Tyreek Hill is, I am not used to it? It’s insane. TV doesn’t do any justice to him. Like you see it on the field, you are like -How is he that quick? It’s insane.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzCfxRLvKT7/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Travis, who won a Super Bowl with Hill in 2020, was full of admiration for him and compared his former teammate to a car moving past you at the speed of light. He says-

” Imagine running a route, and you are on your route and suddenly you feel a car flying at the speed of light flies past you. You are like whoa! When you are on the field, you feel how fast he is. It’s mind-blowing.”

Advertisement

While discussing his remarkable speed, a clip from last month certainly comes to mind, when Cheetah even fooled the camera after a touchdown.

Tyreek Was Back On the Bench in No Time after a TD

The seven-time Pro Bowler has already recorded the top speed of the season with 22.07 mph against the Broncos. However, it was the matchup against the Patriots that took the NFL world by surprise. On Sunday, in a 31-17 win over the Patriots, Tyreek scored the first touchdown for the Dolphins and ran straight to the benches, all within just 13.2 seconds. In a recently posted video by CBS Sports, Hill can be seen scoring the said touchdown and returning to the bench so fast as if he was never in the end zone.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cy_lm6fJNZj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Hill, who already has amassed 1014 yards in just 8 games, is well on course to break Calvin Johnson‘s receiving yards record of 1964 yards. He unites with Travis on the gridiron on 5th November, and will surely give his former teammate a run for his money.