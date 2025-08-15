“So Much Ego”: Fans Up In Arms As Caleb Williams Reposts TikTok Portraying Him As the Savior Of the Bears

Caleb Williams’ first year in the NFL was anything but the fairytale Bears fans had hoped for when the team selected him No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft.

For starters, the Bears stumbled to a 5–12 record, then his head coach was fired midseason, and amidst all this, Williams found himself under relentless pressure, quite literally, as he was sacked 68 times, the most in the league.

So this offseason, the Bears went all-in on fixing the problem.

The Bears first signed a new HC in Ben Johnson, bringing his quarterback-friendly system with him. Then, the front office followed with an offensive line overhaul, trading for former Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and ex-Rams guard Jonah Jackson.

The Bears also drafted Boston College tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the second round and Michigan State guard Luke Newman in the sixth as backups, ensuring depth and competition at every position

And yet, before taking a single snap in Year Two, Williams has managed to get criticised by Bears fans.

The quarterback recently reposted a TikTok set to the classic That’s Life, a song about the ups and downs of chasing success. The video opened with clips of past Bears quarterbacks like Nick Foles, current teammate Tyson Bagent, and franchise legend Jay Cutler, with each shown battling early struggles before finding their stride.

It was Cutler’s appearance, however, that hit especially hard. Despite criticism during his career, Cutler is Chicago’s all-time leader in passing yards (23,443), touchdowns (154), and wins (51), along with completions, attempts, and 300-yard games.

But the real turning point for fans came when the video shifted to Caleb Williams himself, dropping dimes, scoring touchdowns, and framed as the one to finally write the next great chapter in Chicago’s quarterback saga.

Caleb Williams just reposted this on TikTok pic.twitter.com/VG91d4czaX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 15, 2025

Unsurprisingly, Bears faithful didn’t take the repost kindly.

“So much ego for a guy who went into what was considered one of the best situations for a #1 pick ever and then played so poorly he got everyone fired,” wrote a fan. “So is he supposed to be the savior??” added another.

The rest, meanwhile, took offence at the players shown in the video. “Having his own teammate Tyson Bagent in this is nasty work,” argued a fan. “Posting this while not surpassing Jay Cutlers legacy as a Bear is disrespectful IMO,” chimed in another.

Chicago is a city starved for consistent quarterback play. While Caleb Williams’ talent is undeniable, his rookie season didn’t come close to meeting the lofty draft-day expectations. With the franchise now boasting one of the most improved offensive lines in the league, and a head coach renowned for crafting quarterback-friendly systems, the excuses are gone.

So whether the repost was meant as harmless motivation or confident self-branding, it has now added another storyline to what was already shaping up to be a make-or-break season for Caleb Williams.