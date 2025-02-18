Rob Gronkowski Wants to Travel to a “Blue Zone in Japan” Where “People All Live to Be Over 100 Years Old”

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) gets pumped up against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Rob Gronkowski wants to live longer. He’s definitely lost some years of his life getting all those hits during his time in the NFL. And his party habits probably didn’t help matters either. So, he’s planning on jetting to Japan.

But he isn’t planning on going to the places one would expect him to go like Tokyo or Kyoto or any other big cities. Instead, he wants to visit a “Blue Zone.”

Gronkowski’s admission came on the latest episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast. He and Julian Edelman were answering a fan’s voicemail that asked where in Asia they’d want to visit. Edelman listed South Korea and China alongside Japan, but Gronkowski has his heart set solely on the last locale.

“I want to go to a Blue Zone in Japan… where the people like all live over a hundred years old. [It’s known] for a very healthy environment. I just want to pick up their skills and traits… what they do and what type of lifestyle they live. And why they live for so long.”

According to healthline.com, a Blue Zone is “a nonscientific term given to geographic regions that are home to some of the world’s oldest people.” Blue Zone also refers to “geographic areas in which people have low rates of chronic disease and live longer than anywhere else.”

Explorer Dan Buettner coined the “Blue Zone” phrase. He identified five Blue Zones across the world, including one in Japan:

Icaria (Greece)

Ogliastra, Sardinia (Italy)

Okinawa (Japan)

Nicoya Peninsula (Costa Rica)

Loma Linda, California (USA)

Gronkowski has practiced Tom Brady’s TB12 diet before and still follows most of its principles to this day. It makes sense that he’d enjoy learning about such a culture. Edelman, on the other hand, hasn’t ever followed the notorious plan.

He’d rather go somewhere that “still trains Samurais.” Perhaps he and Gronkowski can plan a joint trip and knock out both bucket-list items this offseason.