Sean McVay Recalls Aaron Donald Requesting Fine for Brief Bathroom Delay

May 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald reacts during the second half of the game between the LA Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald is irrefutably one of the greatest players to have played for the Los Angeles Rams. From a defensive standpoint, his energy and skill have been almost unmatched in the league, and with him walking away from the game, the Rams have a huge void in their team.

Advertisement

Well, considering his long tenure with the Rams, it was evident that Aaron was well-respected among his peers. Likewise, his former coach, Sean McVay recently recounted an an interesting anecdote involving a bathroom delay, which made him respect the defensive end even more

While on the ‘Green Light Podcast’ alongside Chris Long, McVay spoke fondly of Aaron Donald. The HC mentioned that he shared a special bond with the defensive end due to one simple thing: effort.

McVay made it clear that Donald took the time and patience to put in effort and build a relationship with his coach. As a senior statesman of the team, Donald truly set the tone and helped solidify the coach’s leadership. While crediting the kind of effort Donald put in, McVay shared an interesting anecdote. He spoke about an incident that truly cemented his respect for the defensive end.

“So it’s an 8 [o’clock[ meeting. He came in at about 30 seconds afterward and I know he was already in the building doing his normal rhythm and routine. I said ‘Where were you?’ He says ‘I was using the bathroom you know.’ So, he’s taking his s**t, finishing up. I said ‘All right well I’m not gonna fine you.’ He says ‘Oh no you fine me man I gotta be accountable.'”

This singular incident made McVay realize Aaron Donald’s true nature. The defensive end showcased the kind of respect he had for his head coach. Moreover, Donald’s action sent a strong message about the kind of leadership he brought to the table, as he followed the kind of behavior he expected from his teammates. His authentic style of functioning is going to be something the Rams will miss in the upcoming season.

McVay also spoke about how he had an inkling of the fact that Donald might be retiring. With the defensive end hanging up his helmet, McVay spoke about how the talk of his retirement progressed between the two.

Sean McVay on Aaron Donald retiring

Even before the defensive end announced his retirement, McVay realized that he was playing his last season. Aaron Donald’s general demeanor with the team had changed, and the DE seemed like he was savoring the last few moments. The coach even spoke about how he was reminiscing with the younger players, almost like imparting final advice. Well, McVay’s suspicions were confirmed when Donald officially broke the news to him.

As Donald walked off the field for the final time, the DE showcased his gratitude towards his coach. McVay recalled how Donald made it clear that he had a lot of respect for his coach and not just in terms of football. The two shared a beautiful professional relationship, one that often translated into a lot of mutual respect and love.

With Donald leaving the Rams, he made sure that his appreciation for McVay was vocalized well. While seeing Donald leave is a sad occurrence for the Rams, the defensive end is leaving behind a beautiful legacy. It only remains to be seen how well his team will fare without him playing defense for them.