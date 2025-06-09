Matthew Stafford Appreciates HC Sean McVay for Giving Him More Flexibility This Offseason

After a heartbreaking playoff exit to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round, talk around Matthew Stafford heated up. Retirement rumors surfaced. So did trade speculation. And it all dragged on for nearly a month.

But once the quarterback reached a contract extension agreement with the Rams, Stafford found himself carving out a different kind of offseason — one that balanced football preparation with family life, all thanks to the support of head coach Sean McVay.

In his latest appearance on The Morning After, the veteran QB shared how different this offseason has felt. He called it a rare privilege, a chance to spend more time with the people he values most.

“It’s been great. It’s been a good offseason… I’ve definitely had, you know, just a little bit more time around you and the girls, which is amazing,” Stafford said.

This extra family time, however, hasn’t come at the expense of preparation. In fact, Stafford and McVay collaboratively restructured the quarterback’s schedule to serve both gridiron readiness and his role as a father.

Explaining their approach, Stafford said, “Sean and I have kind of worked on a schedule that, you know, works for everybody and has been amazing… He’s such a conscientious guy as a coach and somebody who’s a family man himself, so he understands what it’s like to be away from them.”

Despite the privilege, the Rams talisman revealed he hasn’t shied away from the physical work needed to stay sharp for the upcoming season.

“Been doing that, trying to stay as healthy as I can for an old man running around chasing these young guys around, throwing the ball around, having fun,” he explained to his wife, Kelly Stafford.

This level of personalized attention isn’t surprising when you consider the organizational effort behind Stafford’s career stability earlier this year.

McVay & Co. going the extra mile makes even more sense when you recognize how the Rams have surrounded the quarterback with exciting talent, like Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson and Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart, to set him up for a final triumphant arc.

Naturally, Stafford is super pumped with his team’s recruitment efforts this offseason.

“It’s definitely motivating. I want to be great for all the guys in that locker room. You get new players in, guys that you’ve got a ton of respect for and man I want to make sure that he’s getting everything he needs from me and likewise. I know he probably feels the same way.”

Compare that with GM Les Snead’s words: “I’m jacked about this team… build the foundation… looking forward to… Week 1…” and the message is clear that Stafford is still a key part of the Rams’ plans, despite how uncertain things looked a few months ago.

But from a deeper lens, McVay’s adaptation of Stafford’s schedule is emblematic of a modern, player-centric coaching philosophy — where age, accomplishments, and intellect warrant strategic flexibility, not aging out.

So the Rams head coach’s schedule adjustment shows trust and respect, which has resulted in the quarterback all ready to deliver on and off the field.

Safe to say, Stafford’s final years may well be his finest if McVay & Co. manage to keep up the quarterback’s spirit like this!