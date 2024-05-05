Sending Bengals & Joe Burrow to Super Bowl 59, Chad Johnson Explains Story Behind Way Too Early Prediction

Joe Burrow has had a hard time staying injury-free in his NFL career. The Bengals shot-caller finished the latter half of the season yet again with another injury, this time to his right wrist and Cincinnati failed to make the playoffs. However, a fit Joe is a different animal, good enough to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs, more times than any other team.

While Mahomes and the boys are looking to make a three-peat and defend their crown, Ocho feels there is only one hurdle in their way. On the recent episode of The Nightcap, Chad Ochocinco voiced his belief that Kansas City can win the third consecutive Super Bowl. While they do have all the pieces to do so, he feels that the AFC North, particularly the Bengals are standing in their way, especially with Burrow coming back healthy. He opined,

” So the words coming out of Patrick Mahomes mouth, they can possibly do but there’s just one problem, also in the AFC North, in the AFC for that matter is the Bengals and we have a healthy Joe Burrow coming back. I’m telling you what a better story is, where’s the Super Bowl this year? In New Orleans. We have 2 players on the Bengals that went to LSU. Where is LSU located- in Baton Rouge, not very far from New Orleans.”

Ocho, with his wishful thinking, stated that the story is already in the stars as New Orleans hosts the Super Bowl next season and that the Bengals have two players from LSU, which is located in Baton Rouge. Being near New Orleans, and LSU stars on the team, it feels like kismet. Burrow and Chase won the Natty together and Joe also won the Heisman as a Tiger. Ocho said,

The Chiefs and Mahomes are set to do the impossible and Patrick is confident they are doing just that. But has anyone ever done that before?

Has Any Team Achieved a Three-Peat in NFL History?

When the Chiefs lifted their 3rd Super Bowl in five years, they officially became a dynasty. With confidence at an all-time high and being led by the greatest QB of this generation, they are looking to win it again and do something that many dynasties failed to do.

The NFL has seen great dynasties like the Steelers in the ’70s, the 49ers in the ’80s, the Cowboys in the ’90s, the Patriots in the 2000s and 2010s, and finally the Chiefs. While most dynasties have managed to do a double, lifting the Lombardy twice, no one has ever done the three-peat. The closest that anyone came was the 49ers, who lifted the trophy in 1988 and 89, before losing in the NFC Championship game in 1990. As per the NFL, with the game set and the score almost tied, Roger Craig fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Giants.

With 2:36 seconds left and the Giants trailing by only 1 point, they started a drive and drove the ball up to the 58-yard line, with Bahr kicking the field goal and ending the 49er’s dream of lifting their third consecutive Super Bowl at the Candlestick Park.

The Chiefs have a chance to etch their name in history by making a three-peat. But Burrow is the only active QB to defeat mighty Mahomes and Kansas in the AFC Championship game. Another interesting match-up awaits. However, the Bengals will not be the only team that would try to stop the juggernaut. Most teams will be out for their blood.