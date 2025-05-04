Shannon Sharpe Stuns Chad Johnson by Naming Five Hall of Famers from the 1990 NFL Draft in Eight Seconds

Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe in attendance against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When getting older and declining, many cite the mind as being the first thing to go. However, 56 years of living, in addition to a 14-year NFL career, has yet to affect the mental faculties of Shannon Sharpe. After successfully testing his football trivia skills during the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast, it’s safe to say that the three-time Super Bowl champion is as sharp as ever.

Advertisement

During the latest installment of their “Dunk on Unc” segment, the former Cincinnati Bengal opted to test his Hall of Fame cohost’s football knowledge, despite being in the midst of the NBA playoffs. After Johnson asked Sharpe to name five Hall of Famers from the 1990 NFL Draft class, a question he was sure would be enough to stump Sharpe, the former Denver Bronco couldn’t help but smile and let out a chuckle prior to blowing both Johnson and their viewers away.

In less than eight seconds, the former tight end had a full list of players ready to go.

“Shannon Sharpe, Johnny Randle, Cortez Kennedy, Junior Seau, Emmitt Smith… That 90 class, we had a nice little class, boy!”

After his plan to pray on the aging recall of Sharpe’s 56-year-old brain had failed in spectacular fashion, Johnson had no choice but to not-so-jokingly erupt into a series of expletives. Then again, Ocho shouldn’t be too surprised at Sharpe’s ability to recall something as sentimental to him as his own draft class.

The eight-time pro bowler is seemingly more proud of his gold jacket than anything else in his trophy room, as he often refers to it while appearing on various shows and podcasts. However, during his induction speech in 2011, Sharpe was seemingly more proud of the fact that he would be joining his brother, Sterling, in Canton, Ohio, more so than anything else.

“I’m the only player of 267 men that’s walked through this building to my left, that can honestly say this. I’m the only pro football player that’s in the hall of fame, and I’m the second best player in my family.”

The moment received a standing ovation from the crowd that day, as it exemplified both the talent of the Sharpe household and the former pass catcher’s admiration of family. Unfortunately, the remaining portion of the recent “Dunk on Unc” segment wasn’t as endearing to Sharpe’s character.

In noting that only one player and two coaches have ever been enshrined in both the CFL and NFL hall of fame, Johnson asked Sharpe to name them. While Sharpe was able to immediately identify the player as being Warren Moon, the former quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, he struggled in naming the two play callers.

While Johnson tried to help him out with some clues, Sharpe was ultimately forced to concede, admitting, “I’d have never gotten that one.” Suffice to say, fans should feel a little better knowing that even the likes of former players often struggle with remembering certain bits of NFL history.