Several Fans Who Suffered Frostbite After Attending the Coldest NFL Game Of 2023 Season Now Need Amputations

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) on offense runs the ball ahead of Miami Dolphins linebacker Calvin Munson (50) during the first half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2023 NFL season, the coldest game happened during the Wild Card Round between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. No doubt, the game was thrilling with the Chiefs dominating and winning by 19 points. However, for some NFL fans in the stands, it turned out to be a tragic experience.

The Kansas City Fire Department received 69 calls during the game that took place on Saturday, January 13. Half of the calls were about hypothermia. That day, emergency services transported three people with frostbite to the hospital, and it remains unclear how many others sought medical attention on their own after the game.

Dr. Megan Garcia, the medical director at the Grossman Burn Center spoke to Channel 8, and revealed that she treated a dozen of frostbite patients in January. She explained that most of them were Chiefs fans who had attended the Wild Card Round game. Dr. Megan stated,

“The patients who had their frostbite injuries along with the Chiefs game, they are just getting to the point now we are starting to discuss their amputations that might be necessary,”

Doctors are advising 70% of these patients, who are in critical condition, to undergo amputation. The other 30% escaped amputation but are still suffering from frostbite injuries. Furthermore, they will experience sensitivity and pain for life, and they face a higher risk of future frostbite if they fail to take precautions.

Dr. Garcia highlighted the danger of frostbite with an example of a patient who removed his gloves for just five minutes while setting up his tent outside Arrowhead Stadium. Frostbite and the need for amputation can cause lifelong trauma. This brings out the importance of taking harsh winter conditions seriously, as even a brief exposure of five minutes can lead to serious injury.

How Cold Was the Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game became the fourth-coldest game in the history of the NFL. During the kickoff which started late in the evening, the temperatures dropped down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit and wind chills measured at -20 degrees. However, by the end of the game, when the Chiefs secured a 26-7 victory, the temperature dropped to -9 degrees, with a wind chill making it feel like -28 degrees.

The freezing weather was so intense that it froze Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s mustache, creating a funny viral moment online. Additionally, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ helmet broke off during a collision with a defensive opponent. In an interview later, he credited it to the extreme cold conditions, saying, “I’m sure it had something to do with how cold it was.”

Additionally, a fan braved the extreme winter weather shirtless, standing out from the crowd by wearing only a Dolphins logo cap. It’s a mystery how he survived without proper clothing, and whether he suffered from frostbite or not. However, such actions are dangerous, and the NFL should prioritize the safety of its fans by avoiding scheduling games in harsh conditions that could potentially cost a life.