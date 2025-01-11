Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Slam Quinn Ewers After Texas’ Loss to Ohio State: “He is Missing Throws”

In a high-stakes battle for a spot in the National Championship game between two of the most expensively assembled teams, Ohio State emerged victorious over Texas. For the second straight season, the Longhorns fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

While Steve Sarkisian’s play-calling raised eyebrows, quarterback Quinn Ewers also failed to rise to the occasion, struggling to deliver in the game’s most critical moments. Notably, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson didn’t like what they saw and ripped into the Longhorns QB.

On the latest episode of The Nightcap, Sharpe blasted Ewers and can’t seem to fathom the surrounding hype. He doesn’t believe that the Longhorns QB does anything to elevate the talent around him and is just an average QB.

” He is missing throws. The guy runs like a square out and he oversails it. That’s a routine throw. If you can’t make that throw with no pressure, what throw can you make? I just look at him and he’s average.”

According to the Hall of Fame Tight End, Quinn can’t seem to make routine throws, overthrowing his receivers many times even when he wasn’t under pressure. Ocho, however, argued that most quarterbacks are simply average, and those who stand out clearly show it on their game tape.

He went on to say that even the quarterbacks from Notre Dame and Penn State are unremarkable, lacking anything that sets them apart. According to Chad, if teams decide to draft these QBs, they’ll need to surround them with a strong supporting cast to succeed.

Ewers completed 23 of his 39 pass attempts for 283 yards and two touchdowns but struggled throughout the game with costly mistakes. He turned the ball over twice—throwing an interception and fumbling once, one of which was recovered by his former teammate Jack Sawyer for an 82-yard touchdown.

The critical fumble occurred late in the fourth quarter, with the Longhorns trailing Ohio State by seven points in the red zone, effectively sealing Texas’ fate.

Would starting Arch Manning have helped the Longhorns?

Ewers appeared uncomfortable for most of the game, frequently running into defenders and taking unnecessary sacks. His lack of pocket presence and mobility was evident, as was the absence of a deep ball threat.

He repeatedly missed open receivers, showing limited shoulder mobility and a lack of velocity in his throws. Many of his passes floated, and whenever he tried to add power, the ball often came out wobbly and off-target.

Would starting or introducing Arch Manning have helped the Longhorns? Perhaps. Manning came in for a single play and picked up a first down, showcasing his potential. When given opportunities this season, Arch has performed well, displaying strong passing skills, composure in the pocket, and the mobility to escape pressure.

He might have provided Steve Sarkisian with more options offensively, but now, it’s a question that will remain unanswered.

Quinn Ewers still has a year of eligibility left, but speculation is growing that he may enter the transfer portal. He is not ready for the NFL, and if he declares for the draft, his chances of being selected in the first two rounds are slim.

Texas seems poised to hand the reins to Manning, who appears ready to take over as the Longhorns’ starting QB. As for the Buckeyes, they take on Notre Dame for the Natty on the 20th of January.