Shannon Sharpe Blocks NFL Veteran on Twitter for Cracking ‘Nasty Jokes’ on His Viral IG Live

Shannon Sharpe found himself in an embarrassing situation when he accidentally went live on Instagram while engaging in what appeared to be an intimate moment with a woman. Social media quickly filled with memes, and many in the NFL world also joined in on the fun. Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was among them, but his series of messages led to Sharpe unexpectedly blocking him on X.

Advertisement

As a result, Owens shared a screenshot on his Instagram story as evidence that Sharpe had blocked him. In the caption, the former 49ers wideout also humorously questioned what led to the former tight end’s decision or if he had also been hacked — a nod to what Sharpe had claimed after his viral Instagram moment.

“Can someone tell me Why Am I blocked? ORR Did I get hacked?!”

For the uninitiated, Owens had a field day when a user on X shared the recorded video of Sharpe allegedly engaging in an intimate moment. The Hall of Famer posted several tweets, poking fun at the former Broncos tight end. In one tweet, he remarked that the woman in Shannon’s video sounded familiar, while in another, he suggested that UNC needs a harness.

In yet another tweet, the former wide receiver wrote, “I guarantee to you @espn HR is BUSY RIGHT NOW!!! Let’s see what they draft up to smooth this over… I know @NightcapShow_ is about to be LIT.”

That said, while Sharpe may have blocked Owens on X, he still follows him on Instagram. So, when the former NFL wideout shared the screenshot and more, Sharpe decided to respond with a cryptic message, seemingly smoothing things over.

Despite blocking Owens on X, Sharpe is all fun and games on Instagram

Owens didn’t only share a screenshot showing that Shannon had blocked him. He also posted a playful video where he joked about preparing for the newly released emergency episode of The Nightcap.

T.O. kept the tone light, talking about grabbing some popcorn and a camcorder to capture the upcoming episode, eager to see how Shannon would explain the situation he found himself in.

He was heard saying:

“Your boy is ready for the Nightcap. I’m front and center, ready for the show to begin. While this is gearing up and everybody is scrambling around, getting their DVRs ready, getting their record on, I’m about to run to the store and grab me some popcorn. This is about to be epic. Holler at your boy. Get your popcorn ready. It’s on.”

Like many, Shannon also saw the humor in Owens’ story, re-sharing it on his Instagram and adding two face-palm emojis. So, despite all of TO’s quips and jabs, the duo seems to be on good terms.

Notably, during the emergency episode of The Nightcap, Sharpe took accountability and admitted that he did engage in an intimate moment during the Instagram Live. However, he asserted that he had no intention of recording or livestreaming it.

For someone who is an extremely private person, this was an embarrassing situation. So, he felt disappointed in himself, as he always strives to be a professional.