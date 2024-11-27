mobile app bar

“I Was Cool About It”: Deebo Samuel Breaks Silence on Terrell Owens’ “Pregame Attire” Jab

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deebo Samuel and Terrell Owens

Deebo Samuel (left) and Terrell Owens (right) / Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Terrell Owens’ remark about Deebo Samuel being more focused on his pre-game attires than the game brewed up rumors of a beef between them. The SF 49ers star even told Owens to “cut it fam” in response. However, after the brief online back-and-forth, the two cleared the air, as shown by the conversation Deebo shared during his latest media appearance.

“Me and T.O. had a phone call after that,” Deebo shared on Cleats & Convos. “Talking to him, it was just, what do you call it? Cheeks and giggles.”

The 49ers wide receiver revealed how Owens explained that his comment was just a joke, and the media had blown it “out of proportion.” He also admitted that he “understands” the former athlete’s perspective, acknowledging how rumors and speculations can often “flip” an athlete’s narrative.

“He said he made a joke out of it but the media blew it out of proportion and I kind of understood where he came from because a lot of stuff that, you know, as athletes say or other people say, they (media) kind of take a little glimpse of things that we say and try to flip it.”

The receiver clarified that both of them were now “cool” and had a constructive conversation to clear up the misunderstanding surrounding the issue.

“But me and T.O., we had a conversation, it was cool. He was cool about it. I was cool about it. No issue there.”

Samuel and Owen’s conversation wasn’t just cool, though. It also involved the legend offering some football advice to the currently struggling receiver.

Terrel Owens’ advice to Deebo Samuel

The 28-year-old hasn’t been playing up to his standard this season, leaving him on the receiving end of criticism recently. On being asked if he discussed his “frustrations” with the former 49ers receiver, Deebo shared that he had indeed talked “a little bit” about his performance.

He explained how Owens had mentioned that, while he only gets to “catch” the game here and there, he firmly believes the team can “flip” their season around. Owens also encouraged the WR, saying the team still has all the “tools” they need to make a comeback, and all isn’t lost yet.

“He doesn’t watch a lot of ball like he used to. So he kind of catches it here and there. So he was just like, ‘We still have, you know, all the tools to flip stuff around and, you know, we still right where we want to be.'”

That said, Deebo still has enough time to ball out, prove himself, and silence the critics. San Francisco’s next chance to make it to the playoffs race comes on Monday against the Bills.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these