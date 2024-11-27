“I Was Cool About It”: Deebo Samuel Breaks Silence on Terrell Owens’ “Pregame Attire” Jab

Terrell Owens’ remark about Deebo Samuel being more focused on his pre-game attires than the game brewed up rumors of a beef between them. The SF 49ers star even told Owens to “cut it fam” in response. However, after the brief online back-and-forth, the two cleared the air, as shown by the conversation Deebo shared during his latest media appearance.

Advertisement

“Me and T.O. had a phone call after that,” Deebo shared on Cleats & Convos. “Talking to him, it was just, what do you call it? Cheeks and giggles.”

The 49ers wide receiver revealed how Owens explained that his comment was just a joke, and the media had blown it “out of proportion.” He also admitted that he “understands” the former athlete’s perspective, acknowledging how rumors and speculations can often “flip” an athlete’s narrative.

“He said he made a joke out of it but the media blew it out of proportion and I kind of understood where he came from because a lot of stuff that, you know, as athletes say or other people say, they (media) kind of take a little glimpse of things that we say and try to flip it.”

The receiver clarified that both of them were now “cool” and had a constructive conversation to clear up the misunderstanding surrounding the issue.

“But me and T.O., we had a conversation, it was cool. He was cool about it. I was cool about it. No issue there.”

Samuel and Owen’s conversation wasn’t just cool, though. It also involved the legend offering some football advice to the currently struggling receiver.

Terrel Owens’ advice to Deebo Samuel

The 28-year-old hasn’t been playing up to his standard this season, leaving him on the receiving end of criticism recently. On being asked if he discussed his “frustrations” with the former 49ers receiver, Deebo shared that he had indeed talked “a little bit” about his performance.

He explained how Owens had mentioned that, while he only gets to “catch” the game here and there, he firmly believes the team can “flip” their season around. Owens also encouraged the WR, saying the team still has all the “tools” they need to make a comeback, and all isn’t lost yet.

“He doesn’t watch a lot of ball like he used to. So he kind of catches it here and there. So he was just like, ‘We still have, you know, all the tools to flip stuff around and, you know, we still right where we want to be.'”

That said, Deebo still has enough time to ball out, prove himself, and silence the critics. San Francisco’s next chance to make it to the playoffs race comes on Monday against the Bills.