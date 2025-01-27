Shannon Sharpe Claims Magic Johnson Is the Only One Comparable to Patrick Mahomes’ Unprecedented Career Start

A Cinderella run would be an understatement for how Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to five Super Bowl appearances in his 9-year career. Not even Tom Brady, Joe Montana, or Peyton Manning had a start this unprecedented, and history backs it up. However, Shannon Sharpe points to basketball legend Magic Johnson as the only example who, in his view, can go neck and neck with the Chiefs quarterback.

On the latest episode of Nightcap, Sharpe made a case for why Magic Johnson is the only one comparable to Patrick Mahomes’ insane career start. Unc did so by delving into the Lakers legend’s first 9 seasons, first highlighting Johnson’s iconic NBA Championship win as a rookie in the 1979-80 season.

After this stellar start, Magic never looked back. The Michigan State alum went on to win four more NBA Championships over the next eight seasons—in 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988. The icing on the cake? Magic Johnson was named NBA Finals MVP three times during those championship runs—in 1980, 1982, and 1987. This is no mean feat, one that Sharpe believes is worthy of comparison to Mahomes.

“The only one I can think is comparable (to Mahomes) is Magic Johnson… Magic, as a true rookie, won the title and was the Finals MVP… He won again [in ’82] and was the finals MVP. They went back again. They got swept. They went back again in ‘84, they lost. Magic then won in ‘85, lost in ‘86, and then won ‘87 and ‘88. So the only one I could think that could rival this (unprecedented run) is Magic. He is right there with him because Magic has three Final MVPs,” Sharpe said.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of Nightcap viewers agreed with Shannon’s comparison between Magic Johnson and Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes haters, meanwhile, pointed out to Unc that the only similarity between the NBA and NFL today is their predictable winners. Others disagreed with Sharpe’s basis for comparison, citing the unique nuances of the two sports.

Comparison has always been the thief of joy. What we are witnessing through Patrick Mahomes is history in the making. The best thing to do now would be to celebrate the greatness of the QB rather than engage in fan wars!

And for the season finale, Mahomes will face Jalen Hurts for a shot at the Super Bowl LIX title. If successful, Mahomes will be the only quarterback to pull off a three-peat, which, as some argue, would make him the GOAT of the NFL over Tom Brady, who hasn’t achieved a three-peat but has seven rings to his name.