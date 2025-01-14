“Shannon Sharpe Doesn’t Fully Respect Chad Ochocinco”: Marcellus Wiley Reacts to Sharelle Rosado’s Deal with Shay Shay Media

It seems like there is some trouble in paradise between the two co-hosts of the Nightcap podcast, Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe. The Hall of Famer Tight End’s production company Shay-Shay Media has signed with Ocho’s ex, Sharelle Rosado, who is a part of Humble Buddies. Fans learned about this as Chad Johnson himself took to X to share the news, expressing his shock and disbelief.

Ocho tweeted as to why Shannon didn’t consult him before finalizing such a deal and why didn’t anyone ask if he gave his nod to this partnership.

“So nobody was gonna run this by me first to see if i was okay with this partnership?”

So nobody was gonna run this by me first to see if i was okay with this partnership❔ https://t.co/Izd1l7lmLe — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 13, 2025

Why did Shannon Sharpe seemingly betray his friend and co-host, Chad Johnson? According to Marcellus Wiley, the answer lies in a lack of respect. Wiley formed this opinion after watching only a few episodes of The Nightcap.

Wiley highlighted moments where Shannon had been publicly dismissive or rude to Ocho over minor matters, showcasing a lack of professionalism. He believes the former Broncos tight end doesn’t view Chad as his equal on the show, instead behaving as though he’s doing Chad a favor by allowing him to co-host alongside him.

“I notice certain things jump out. One is Shannon Sharpe doesn’t fully respect Chad Ochocinco. We all kind of witnessed him undressing Ochocinco before for lack of professionalism or when he was late. You can Shannon’s like this is mine and I’m going to let you hang around it. I’ll let you take it home but it’s still mine.”

Marcellus Wiley acknowledged that Shannon Sharpe remains the sole owner of Shay-Shay Media, giving him full authority over business decisions. As a result, the Hall of Fame tight end holds the power in their partnership, making it clear that their relationship is far from a 50/50 arrangement.

That said, Ocho has every right to feel aggrieved by Shannon’s decision. He has worked tirelessly to build his own reputation in the media world, and fans enjoy seeing his presence on The Nightcap just as much as Sharpe’s.

For all we know, this could be a clever PR stunt by Chad Ochocinco. His second tweet about starting his own platform might simply be his trademark humor, as he’s pulled similar moves in the past.

It’s also worth noting that Ocho shares a child with his ex, Sharelle Rosado, and securing more financial opportunities for their child wouldn’t be a bad motive.